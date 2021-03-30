Watch: Dog in Canada stops traffic to save owner having seizure, wins praise online

Since being shared online, the viral clip has caught the attention of netizens with many lauding the dog's reaction on seeing the owner fall.

A dog in Canada has won praise online after it stopped oncoming traffic to save the owner’s life, who had collapsed on the street after suffering from a seizure.

The clip, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared on Twitter by user @GoodNewsCorres1 along with a caption that read, “Haley Moore and her dog Clover were out on a walk in an Ottawa, Canada, neighbourhood when Moore’s seizure began and she collapsed to the ground. That’s when the dog unleashed herself and stopped traffic to get her owner help. Moore says her rescue has rescued her!”

In the 15-second clip, which has garnered over 1.3 million views, Moore can be seen walking her one-year-old Maremma mix when she suddenly collapses. On seeing its human fall to the ground, the dog immediately unleashes itself and runs to the centre of the road, alerting the approaching vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Haley Moore and her dog Clover were out on a walk in an Ottawa, Canada, neighborhood, when Moore’s seizure began and she collapsed to the ground. That’s when the dog unleashed herself and stopped traffic to get her owner help. Moore says her rescue has rescued her! 🐕 👏🏼 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/lFhUkYQd4D — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) March 28, 2021

“It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block my truck,” Dryden Oatway, a vehicle driver who had stopped to help Moore, told CTV News.

“The whole time she was backing down the street she had eyes on Hailey; didn’t look away from her. She kept her distance from me but made sure her owner was okay and that was amazing,” he added. Soon an ambulance was called and Moore was treated by the paramedics, the website added.

Since being shared online, the viral clip has caught the attention of netizens with many lauding the dog’s reaction on seeing the owner fall.

It’s the Dogs immediate concern for me. — Brian (@bb_posada) March 29, 2021

almost cried… humans, learn from animals, just a bit, they’re better than many of us… — ᴬᵘᵗⁱˢᵗⁱᶜᴬˢᵗʳᵒⁿᵃᵘᵗ (@aliveliayselale) March 28, 2021

OMG. You need a tissue disclaimer for this video. 😭😭😢 — Erika Longo (@ErikaLongo7) March 28, 2021

What a good girl! Dogs are the best. 🐾 — EyeOfTheBeholder (@EyeOfTheBehol11) March 28, 2021

This brought tears to my eyes. Dogs are just the best. ❤️🐶 — Rebecca (@StillMeNewName1) March 28, 2021

Simply amazing! What a great dog! — KitKatKitty (@lyndac2001) March 28, 2021