‘Best boat horn ever’: Dog sitting on edge of a boat howls at onlookers

Dogs are considered to be very expressive animals, and one of the ways in which they express themselves is through howling. A video of a dog sailing in a boat and howling at the onlookers is going viral.

The undated video, which appears to have been shot in a Scandinavian country, shows a husky standing upright at the edge of the boat as it breaks into a high-pitched howl. The video was posted on Twitter by a popular account Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) on September 12, 2022. So far it has gathered over 2.9 million views.

The new boat horn sounds great…😏😂🐕🚤 pic.twitter.com/1UFinJjwQL — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) September 12, 2022

i’ll say. best boat horn sound EVER. — m – 🌊 Surfing the blue wave VOTE! (@1987traveler) September 12, 2022

I’d really like to see all pups wearing life jackets when on boats. Love this “horn”. — 🐾Koda🤎, 🐾Akari🤍 (@GsdTplo) September 12, 2022

That is the absolute most softest howl I’ve had the pleasure of hearing that’s asmr — slim jimmeh (@SlimJimmeh) September 12, 2022

Don’t know where this was filmed but I want to go to there. — Susan☮️🌊🌿🍃❤️ (@sbogenschild) September 12, 2022

He woke up when he heard that. 🎶Singing the song of his people 🎶🤣🐺 pic.twitter.com/3eMg2aeBoa — Janey Mac!!🌱🌱🌱🌱🐺🐾💚 (@janeymcd23) September 13, 2022

Our boat horn. He barks when we depart the dock (OMG we’re leaving land!) and when we return (I’M ALIVE! Hurry up so I can feel the land beneath my feet!) 🤪 pic.twitter.com/4fRtIrFowk — Lorrie Scott (@LorrieScott) September 12, 2022

OMG 😆 that completely freaked out my cat who was napping on the desk next to the phone! — Penny Kelley (@PennySKelley) September 12, 2022

This is not the first time that a dog has gone viral for howling. In July 2020, a video of a dog named Zoe and its owner, comedian-writer Rohit Nair, went viral. The video showed the duo singing their unique creation called ‘Raag Bhaokaar’, in which Nair sings a few notes and his dog imitates him.