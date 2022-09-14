scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

‘Best boat horn ever’: Dog sitting on edge of a boat howls at onlookers

The video of the howling dog has received over 2.9 million views.

Dogs are considered to be very expressive animals, and one of the ways in which they express themselves is through howling. A video of a dog sailing in a boat and howling at the onlookers is going viral.

The undated video, which appears to have been shot in a Scandinavian country, shows a husky standing upright at the edge of the boat as it breaks into a high-pitched howl. The video was posted on Twitter by a popular account Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) on September 12, 2022. So far it has gathered over 2.9 million views.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “That is the absolute most softest howl I’ve had the pleasure of hearing that’s asmr.” Another person remarked, “i’ll say. best boat horn sound EVER.”

Many netizens also wrote how the dog’s howl in the video unnerved their pets who heard the audio. “OMG 😆that completely freaked out my cat who was napping on the desk next to the phone!” a person exclaimed. Another one expressed the same opinion and wrote, “Same! My cat was sleeping soundly on my desk, and came alive the second the howl started. 😳”

This is not the first time that a dog has gone viral for howling. In July 2020, a video of a dog named Zoe and its owner, comedian-writer Rohit Nair, went viral. The video showed the duo singing their unique creation called ‘Raag Bhaokaar’, in which Nair sings a few notes and his dog imitates him.

