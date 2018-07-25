Is this dog singing Britney Spears’s song ‘Toxic’? Netizens think so

Do you think this dog is singing Britney Spears’s popular song Toxic. (Source: Twitter) Do you think this dog is singing Britney Spears’s popular song Toxic. (Source: Twitter)

While recently a dog had impressed reality television judge Simon Cowell by singing on America’s Got Talent, there seems to be another singing dog video that has gone viral on social media. Netizens speculate that the dog named Riley is singing American singer Britney Spears’s popular song Toxic.

The video of the dog was shared by Twitter user @matthardn with a caption, “Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears?” It did not take long for people to take notice of the video, which went viral with one lakh retweets and four lakh likes.

Watch the video here:

Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears? pic.twitter.com/XT4us4ERYD — matt (@matthardn) July 21, 2018

The clip was watched by over a five million people and many wondered whether the owner was ‘excessively’ listening to ‘Britney Spears’ in the presence of the dog. Here are some of the reactions that the post garnered:

have u been playing toxic by britney spears excessively in the presence of your doggo? pic.twitter.com/5tmXFIOxY6 — JESSICA ☆彡 (@amanda_memey) July 24, 2018

When does his album drop?? — Majestic Puffin (@MajesticPuffin) July 21, 2018

This dog is my favourite dog from now on. He’s a good boi — neeltje ⚡ (@jxshjumpsuit) July 21, 2018

Wish I could be possessed with the Britney spirit too — Paris 💁🏽‍♀️ (@pettyyspice) July 22, 2018

In case you haven’t heard the song, watch the video here:

