Is this dog singing Britney Spears’s song ‘Toxic’? Netizens think so

Wednesday, July 25, 2018
The video of the dog was shared by Twitter user @matthardn with a caption, "Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears?"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 25, 2018 7:02:54 pm
While recently a dog had impressed reality television judge Simon Cowell by singing on America’s Got Talent, there seems to be another singing dog video that has gone viral on social media. Netizens speculate that the dog named Riley is singing American singer Britney Spears’s popular song Toxic.

The video of the dog was shared by Twitter user @matthardn with a caption, “Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears?” It did not take long for people to take notice of the video, which went viral with one lakh retweets and four lakh likes.
The clip was watched by over a five million people and many wondered whether the owner was ‘excessively’ listening to ‘Britney Spears’ in the presence of the dog. Here are some of the reactions that the post garnered:

