Friday, December 27, 2019

Viral video: Dog shows off mean dance moves on kitchen floor

Baily the dog, who was seen sitting on it two paws and twisting from side to side, repositions itself after realising that it was being filmed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 18, 2019 6:18:30 pm
Dog dancing, dog danced to Puerto Rican music, Dog videos, Trending, Indian Express news In the video, Bailey the dog can be seen showing off some mean moves to a Purto Rican track.

A beagle busting some mean moves to a Puerto Rican track is doing rounds on the internet. Florida resident Wendy Berenguer shared footage of her dog Bailey having an impromptu grooving session in their kitchen on her Facebook page.

Watch the video here:

The short video shows the dog sitting up on its two paws and twisting from side to side, trying to mimic the woman dancing next to it. After realising that it was being filmed, the dog repositions itself and resumes to the grove to the reggaeton track.

The video has garnered 1 million shares on Facebook and has also made its way to Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

