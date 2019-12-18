Viral video: Dog shows off mean dance moves on kitchen floor

In the video, Bailey the dog can be seen showing off some mean moves to a Purto Rican track. In the video, Bailey the dog can be seen showing off some mean moves to a Purto Rican track.

A beagle busting some mean moves to a Puerto Rican track is doing rounds on the internet. Florida resident Wendy Berenguer shared footage of her dog Bailey having an impromptu grooving session in their kitchen on her Facebook page.

The short video shows the dog sitting up on its two paws and twisting from side to side, trying to mimic the woman dancing next to it. After realising that it was being filmed, the dog repositions itself and resumes to the grove to the reggaeton track.

The video has garnered 1 million shares on Facebook and has also made its way to Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

Alright I’m getting a dog — Da Man (@DanInMind) December 13, 2019

That’s one cool dog. — Scott Murphy (@Curmudgeon2017) December 13, 2019

Dog said dance more, speak less pic.twitter.com/UBkgUf6ocm — Josh of the Creek 🌳 (@joshuamckn1) December 12, 2019

Ok that’s my favorite dog video I’ve ever seen.😂 He is SO chillin’ and like…let me turn around so y’all can see my skills✌️😎 — Sara V (aka Cass’ ride or die😌) (@eaglescandy) December 12, 2019

That is the best — Abby Lee Miller (@Abby_Lee_Miller) December 14, 2019

Dog’s got the moves💕🐶 — Dorothy E Nicolazzo (@nicolazzo_e) December 12, 2019

This just made my whole day and life omg🥺 — ‏ּ (@botlinaa) December 12, 2019

Have moves better than I do. So jelly! — 💫Patsy💥Dryden ☘️🌊🌹 (@Patta47cake) December 12, 2019

