Sunday, February 07, 2021
Dog sent off by referee for invading football pitch in Serbia

According to local reports, the dog interrupted a friendly soccer match between Serbia's second-tier teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac four times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 7, 2021 1:08:38 pm
Dog sent off by referee, Dog invades football pitch, Dog gets red card, Dog interrupt football match Serbia, football, Serbia, Trending news, Indain Express newsThe canine reportedly chased the ball relentlessly every time it ran onto the pitch before it finally scampered off, as per a Reuters report.

A dog, which repeatedly invaded a football pitch in Serbia on February 5, was ‘shown’ the red card and sent off by the referee.

According to local reports, the dog interrupted a friendly soccer match between Serbia’s second-tier teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac, almost four times.

In a now-viral image, originally posted by Sportski žurnal, a Serbian sports daily shows referee Marko Ivkovic flashing a red card to the dog was players watched on.

Take a look here:

The canine reportedly chased the ball relentlessly every time it ran onto the pitch before it finally scampered off, as per a Reuters report.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to the report, Radnicki 1923 lost 3-0 against Kolubara in the match.

