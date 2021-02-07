Dog sent off by referee for invading football pitch in Serbia

The canine reportedly chased the ball relentlessly every time it ran onto the pitch before it finally scampered off, as per a Reuters report.

A dog, which repeatedly invaded a football pitch in Serbia on February 5, was ‘shown’ the red card and sent off by the referee.

According to local reports, the dog interrupted a friendly soccer match between Serbia’s second-tier teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac, almost four times.

In a now-viral image, originally posted by Sportski žurnal, a Serbian sports daily shows referee Marko Ivkovic flashing a red card to the dog was players watched on.

Take a look here:

Serbia News In a friendly between Kolubara and Radnički Kragujevac, an over-excited dog invaded play FOUR times. After the dog’s fourth incursion, the dog was sent off by the referee and, when it refused to leave the field, the match was abandoned. pic.twitter.com/eu9HFto8gX — Richard Wilson (@timomouse) February 5, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Craig Paws-off — radioheadtim (@radioheadtim) February 5, 2021

Bullshit call. Hopefully the league reprimands that ref. Time to see some real punishments. — City Of Thorns (@CityofThorns) February 5, 2021

That dog just wanted to play. Let the dog play!! — gerardo (@gerardo8al) February 6, 2021

That’s it. Football has officially peaked. A dog was given a red card when it refused to leave the field during a game between Kolubara and Radnički Kragujevac in Serbia. This picture is a work of art pic.twitter.com/J8Znq2FvsL — Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) February 5, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the report, Radnicki 1923 lost 3-0 against Kolubara in the match.