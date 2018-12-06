Dog saves goal and netizens can’t stop watching the hilarious video

An unusual thing happened during a football match in Argentina recently. A sure shot goal by Juventud Unida de Gualeguaychúa against Defensores de Belgrano de Villa Ramallo was miraculously saved by a dog.

The incident, which took place during the third-division match between the two teams, was captured on camera and went viral in no time. Though the canine managed to save that particular goal, it did not help the team in winning the game.

Watch the video here:

The video of the bizarre incident was tweeted by Deportv, which is the official site for sports in Argentina. The tweet garnered over 3 lakh views, with many left quite amused by the bizarre incident. Some also suggested that the dog deserves an award for saving the goal. Here are some of the hilarious reaction trending on social media.

