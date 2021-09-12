‘Best pitch-invader ever’: Dog runs away with ball during T20 match

September 12, 2021 12:02:31 pm
A semifinal match in the women’s All-Ireland T20 Cup was briefly interrupted by an adorable four-legged intruder.
It all happened in the second innings of a match between Bready Cricket Club and Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club (CSNI). In a video shared by the Ireland Women’s cricket team, CSNI batter Abbi Leckey hits the ball towards the third man and attempts a single.
While a fielder picks it up and throws it towards the keeper, who fails to knock off the bails. As the ball rolls on the grass, a canine was seen rushing to play a ‘game of catch’.
The dog, much to the amusement of players, grabs the ball and dodges a couple of fielders before eventually stopping near Leckey at the non-striker’s end for some belly rubs. The video went viral across social media platforms amassing over 1.6 million views on Twitter alone.
🐶 Great fielding…by a small furry pitch invader!
— Ireland Women's Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) September 11, 2021
The hilarious moment stopped the game for a while and had commentators laughing out loud, with one of them joking that the ball “may need a bit of a clean”.
After the ball was retrieved from the four-legged ‘fielder’, a man was seen escorting it out of the field. Play resumed after the brief interruption with Bready winning via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, BBC Sports reported.
Although the team won the match, it was clearly the pooch that stole the show online ‘playing’ for less than a minute. Netizens couldn’t stop loving the moment and it led to many sarcastic reactions and jokes online.
