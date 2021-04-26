scorecardresearch
Watch: Dog crashes Utah high school track meet and ‘wins the race’

The video shows Holly the golden doodle in a sprint and overtaking Gracie Laney, who was leading the race at Logan high school last weekend.

A four-legged participant unexpectedly joined a couple of high school students on their school track meet and won. The video from Utah is now making rounds on the internet.

The video shows Holly, a golden doodle, sprinting and overtaking Gracie Laney, who was leading the race at Logan high school last weekend.

The crowd cheered as the four-legged participant crossed the finish line, seconds before Laney and her team won the 4×200-meter event

According to a Guardian report, Holly broke loose from its owners and joined the final 100 m of the race and crossed the finish line in about 10.5 seconds, a few seconds behind Usain Bolt’s world record.

Despite being upstaged by the dog, Laney and her team took home the first prize.

