‘Volume up on this happy reunion’: Pet reunites with owners after falling from 200-foot cliff

A hiker and his family pet, who fell down a 200-foot cliff, were rescued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) in the Ohio area in the US. The emotional video of the German Shepherd’s reunion with the owner’s family has spread cheer online.

The Special Enforcement Bureau of LASD said the pet dog, who was with the hiker, fell and was stuck on the side of a cliff in Big Tujunga Canyon in the Delta Flats area. The incident happened late on February 1, as per UPI.com.

“#LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD @MontroseSAR Search and Rescue personnel rescue hiker and hiker’s family pet who was stuck on the side of a cliff overnight in Big Tujunga Canyon in the Delta Flats area. Dog and hiker are safe,” tweeted the rescue team.

The photographs shared on Twitter showed the strenuous efforts made by the rescue team to rescue the dog and the hiker and a helicopter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff hovering in the sky.

A search-and-rescue first responder, Mike Leum, shared the emotional clip of the dog’s reunion with the hiker’s family.”VOLUME UP ON THIS HAPPY REUNION! This German Shepard was stuck overnight halfway down a 200’ cliff,” Leum tweeted.

Watch the video:

“The owner was hiking with two dogs late yesterday when ‘Onyx’ fell down a 200’ cliff, getting stuck halfway. Onyx spent the night stuck on a ledge, but family members were close by all night trying to reassure him,” Leum added in the comments section.

Netizens were delighted to watch the video. “So so happy, pup I’m so happy for you!!” commented a user.

