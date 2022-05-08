Watch: Dog reunited with owners after hopping into police car

On Thursday, the sheriff’s department in Florida’s Palm Beach County came across an interesting animal rescue case when one of their detectives found a stray dog in the middle of a busy intersection.

Just as the detective brought his car closer to inspect the dog, the dog promptly jumped inside his car and stayed there in a calm and composed manner.

Surprised at the dog’s behaviour, the detective drove him to the Animal Care and Control board, where the dog was reunited with his owner thanks to the microchip identifier attached to the canine.

Detective Araujo, who found the dog, posted a video of the dog sitting inside his car on the official Facebook page of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. So far, the 33-second video has gathered over 54,000 likes and over seven lakh views.

Commenting on the video, a Facebook user wrote: “Thank you for getting him to safety so glad his owners cared enough for him to have chipped and registered hopefully he will stay home it’s too hot for him to be out he seemed to love the ride.”

Another person remarked, “Thankful for people like you! Ours got hit and killed by a car yesterday so this hits home. So glad he’s safe ”

Thanking the sheriff’s office, the dog’s owner, Jarend Caro, wrote on Facebook: “Lol!!! How funny! I’m the owner of Coco he is finally back home safe after 9 days of being missing!!! We are beyond grateful and he is happy as ever!!! Thank you!!!”