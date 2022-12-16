Dog reunited with her family after seven years. Melts hearts of netizens

Seven years is practically a lifetime for a dog with a lifespan of 10 to 13 years. In an incredibly moving story, a dog was reunited with her family seven years after running away due to being spooked by fireworks in USA’s Texas. She was found abandoned in a hotel 800 miles (1,280 km) away in Florida.

The reunion story of the dog named Jazzy was shared on Facebook by the page Orange County Animal Services. The shelter explained in the post how they were able to miraculously track the dog’s original owners after more than seven years. The shelter’s road officers responded to an abandoned dog call earlier this month where they found Jazzy. She had been left behind in a hotel room and could barely walk.

The shelter put the dog at about 9-10 years old but found out later that it was a little older than that. Jazzy had a bad case of arthritis but was extremely sweet and gentle, the shelter shared. Incredibly, they found that Jazzy was microchipped. Their staff tracked down the information and it came back to a family in Texas.

They learnt that Jazzy was 12 years old and she had been five years old when she had gotten spooked by fireworks and run away. The family was unable to find her anywhere. They searched for her for a long time, and even after seven years, they never gave up hope, the Facebook post read.

The shelter told the family about the dog’s health issues, her current condition, and let them know their options. However, they never hesitated and Kerry, Jazzy’s owner, jumped on a plane from Texas to Florida a few days later.

“We don’t know how Jazzy wound up here in Orlando, or what her life has been like. But after seven years, Jazzy was finally going home. It was a tearful reunion, and it was incredible to watch Jazzy come to life at her owner’s voice. Kerry was overjoyed and regaled us with stories about her. And Jazzy couldn’t take her eyes off him. She licked his hand again and again and inched her body as close as she could to him. After all those years, her heart still remembered, and was finally whole,” the post read.

“What a beautiful girl! Such a sweet face and the gentlest eyes,” commented a Facebook user. “Bless you precious, you’re back with your loving family, God was watching over you,” said another. “This is the most heartwarming story. Success is she is with her original owner who dropped everything and went to pick her up. I love this,” shared another netizen.