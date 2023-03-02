Dog rescued from quake rubble after 23 days without food, water or sunlight. Watch

A dog was rescued from the rubble 23 days after devastating earthquakes shook Turkey. The dog that survived without food, water or sunlight was pulled out to safety on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

A heart-warming video showing the husky being rescued is doing the rounds on the internet. A rescue worker is seen holding the dog closely. As it is released to safety, the dog seems exhausted. Another video shows the dog panting heavily and looking at the surroundings.

Hatay’ın Akcurun Köyü’nde depremin yaralarını sarmak için çalışan Seydişehir Belediyesi ekipleri Alex isimli köpeği enkaz altından canlı çıkarttı.https://t.co/9VFo7SgHLy pic.twitter.com/JHw5pQztN3 — Konhaber.com 🇹🇷 (@konhaber) March 1, 2023

A Daily Mail report said the dog was pulled out in a two-hour operation and sent to the Haytap Field Hospital for treatment.

Rescue worker Osman Polat was quoted as saying by the OdaTV news portal, “We found out that the dog was alive after listening to the wreckage. The area was very small, it was left under the wreckage. There was a small hole, just a hole for the dog’s nose.”

“We cut the anchors. Somehow I got to the dog. It was a miracle indeed. It is truly a miracle that he survived in that hole for 22 days without eating or drinking anything,” he added.

More than 50,000 people were killed in Turkey and northwest Syria in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in February. Heart-wrenching videos showing the plight of people and animals shocked netizens.