Stranded dog rescued amid heavy floods in Mexico, video leaves netizens emotional

"Witnessing an act of kindness is a joy forever," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Following unprecedented rainfall in southeast Mexico, several areas of the region have been inundated, displacing thousands of people. Amid the calamity, a video of a frightened dog being rescued by a man on a boat has brought cheers among netizens.

The clip, which was originally shared by user Ivân Hernández, shows a man in a rescue boat coming across a canine, who barely manages to stay afloat by standing on his hind legs. Visibly scared, the dog is pacified by the person, who then helps the animal come aboard. According to the tweet, the dog was rescued by members of the Mexican Navy.

Watch the video here:

#Gracias por hacer viral el video del rescate del can en las #Inundaciones de #Tabasco #Mexico, en reconocimiento a la @SEDENAmx y la @SEMAR_mx. Les adelanto parte de la nota que saldrá publicada mañana a partir de las 7:30 am en @noti13tabasco https://t.co/S5s6EGnM0l pic.twitter.com/yrWT0R7ZFQ — Ivân Hernández (@expansivovh) November 16, 2020

Viewed over five million times, the clip went viral after it was shared by another user @RexChapman along with a caption that read, “There are massive floods in southeast Mexico right now. These guys in a boat found a good boy who was cold, frightened and clinging to a wall. Heroes.”

Here is how netizens reacted:

I like how he allowed the dog his time to feel comfortable — Exploding Golden Goose Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) November 15, 2020

We don’t deserve dogs. 😊 — The Kid (@DisneyKid1955) November 15, 2020

These guys are marines. They tell the dog:: “C’mon, son. Come with us” Heart melting. — Lucía (@embolicat) November 15, 2020

There but for the grace of God go any of us. — Lisa (@LisaVery29) November 16, 2020

Witnessing an act of kindness is a joy forever.

Thank you, @RexChapman for bringing us this — Exploding Golden Goose Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) November 15, 2020

Dogs man…just dogs. Love em! — TopCatSon (@TopCatSpeaks) November 16, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd