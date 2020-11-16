scorecardresearch
Monday, November 16, 2020
Stranded dog rescued amid heavy floods in Mexico, video leaves netizens emotional

Visibly scared, the dog is pacified by the person, who then helps the animal come aboard. According to the tweet, the dog was rescued by members of the Mexican Navy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 16, 2020 2:57:47 pm
Mexico, Mexico floods, dog rescue Mexico floods, marine rescue Mexico floods, trending, indian express, indian express news"Witnessing an act of kindness is a joy forever," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Following unprecedented rainfall in southeast Mexico, several areas of the region have been inundated, displacing thousands of people. Amid the calamity, a video of a frightened dog being rescued by a man on a boat has brought cheers among netizens.

The clip, which was originally shared by user Ivân Hernández, shows a man in a rescue boat coming across a canine, who barely manages to stay afloat by standing on his hind legs. Visibly scared, the dog is pacified by the person, who then helps the animal come aboard. According to the tweet, the dog was rescued by members of the Mexican Navy.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over five million times, the clip went viral after it was shared by another user @RexChapman along with a caption that read, “There are massive floods in southeast Mexico right now. These guys in a boat found a good boy who was cold, frightened and clinging to a wall. Heroes.”

Here is how netizens reacted:

