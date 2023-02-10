Dog rescued from rubble after more than 60 hours in quake-hit Turkey. Watch

Amidst heart-wrenching visuals emerging from Turkey and Syria after the devastation caused by the earthquakes, there are moments bringing hope to people as rescuers look for survivors buried in the debris. A video of a little dog being rescued after more than 60 hours underneath the rubble in Turkey is now going viral.

Also Read | Watch: Young girl pulled out alive from debris more than 12 hours after earthquake in Turkey

A Twitter page named Goodable shared the video Thursday. The 1.36-minutes long video shows rescuers digging out the building rubble and then the head of the dog emerges. Miraculously, the dog appears to be alive, and rescuers start digging faster to pull the poor animal from the rubble. One of the men try to give water to the dog whose face appears injured.

“Breaking Rescue Alert: This innocent dog was just rescued after more than 60 hours underneath the rubble in Turkey,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Breaking Rescue Alert: This innocent dog was just rescued after more than 60 hours underneath the rubble in Turkey. 🐶❤️pic.twitter.com/5XVPFTbP8L — Goodable (@Goodable) February 9, 2023

According to Reuters, the dog named Pamuk, which means cotton, was rescued from Iskenderun city of Turkey.

“Why doesn’t it show him actually being rescued? Looks like he was hurt and the metal wires might have injured him. Poor sweet thing. I hope he will be okay and that he was actually rescued,” a user wrote. “Oh sweet fur baby…well done to the rescue team!” commented another. “Poor little baby,” said a third.

The massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday have unleashed a catastrophe with the death toll crossing 20,000. Amid the humanitarian crisis, rescuers, including from India, are searching under the rubble to look for survivors.

India had sent its rescue and medical teams, including an Army medical team and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, to the quack-hit country.

The NDRF personnel successfully pulled out a 6-year-old girl yesterday in Gaziantep’s Nurdagi city. The Twitter account of the spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs posted a 10-second video of the rescue operation.

Advertisement

Amidst the grim time in Turkey and Syria, videos of children being rescued have brought hope. The White Helmets, a volunteer group officially known as Syria Civil Defence, has shared a clip of a child becoming overwhelmed with joy after being pulled out from the debris of what once was his house in Armanaz village in Syria.