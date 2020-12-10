Watch: Police officers rescue pet dog from frozen lake in China

The video of the rescue operation is now making rounds on social media, with people on the internet praising the officers.

A pet golden retriever was saved by two Chinese police officers after it got stuck in a partially frozen lake in China.

According to the local police’s social media account, the incident took place on December 6 at the Bing He Park in Bole, a city in western China’s Xinjiang region.

Footage shows the pet dog clinging onto the edge of the ice as the police officers rushed to the animal’s rescue. A police officer rescues the canine by grabbing the animal by its paw and pulling it out.

Watch the video here:

According to a Daily Mail report, the officers were by called to the scene by the pet’s owner, who said the dog had accidentally fallen into the river.

Though the temperature that day is said to be about minus 16 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit), the dog appeared unhurt it the video. It is seen wagging its tail and shaking off water before being reunited with its owner.

