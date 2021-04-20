scorecardresearch
‘What a good boy’: Watch how a dog rescued another from a swimming pool

Jessie, a Labrador, is being hailed as a hero after she rescued her friend, a 15-year-old toy Pomeranian named Chucky who fell inside their owner’s backyard pool.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2021 5:44:30 pm
Dog rescue dog, swimming pool, South Africa, Dog rescue videos, Dog helps another dog, viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.The incident happened at Thanarayen’s home in Boksburg City, South Africa.

In a video that has gone viral, a dog is seen rescuing another after it fell into a swimming pool.

Byron Thanarayen on Facebook shared details of the incident, including CCTV footage showing Jessie pulling Chucky out of the water.

The video starts with Chucky falling into the pool. As the canine struggled to stay afloat, Jessie rushed in and used her teeth to pull the dog out of the water.

The incident happened at Thanarayen’s home in Boksburg City, South Africa.

Watch the video here:

According to local reports, the couple, who were not home when the incident took place, was confused to find both the dogs wet when they returned.

However, it was when they checked the security camera that they discovered that Chucky had fallen into the pool.

Many who came across the footage on Facebook showered Jessie with words of appreciation. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

