Rescuers climb down 30-foot pit to rescue dog trapped there for days

A group of cyclists who were travelling down a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped in a 30-foot deep sinkhole, and rescuers were lowered into the pit to pull it out.

According to a Facebook post by Burke County Search And Rescue, the bikers spotted the dog on Sunday when they were travelling through the Sinkhole Trail at Pisgah National Forest, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of Asheville. They believe the dog might have been stuck in the hole for several days

“Rescuers and Burke County Animal Enforcement hiked a mile and a half to reach the dog’s location. One rescuer repelled into the sinkhole, made contact and was able to win the dog over with beef jerky,” the post read

After enticing the dog with a snack and lifting it to safety, the canine was taken to the Burke County Animal Services for an examination and was found to be suffering from starvation and dehydration.

Many who came across the face post lauded the officials for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to news agency AP, the dog, who was named Sinker, did not have a collar or microchip and will be put up for adoption if no owner comes to claim him.

