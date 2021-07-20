‘Van Gogh doggo’: Watch dog skillfully paint flower on canvas; video impresses netizens

Many who came across the video were impressed. Some even compared Secret’s masterpiece to a Van Gogh picture.

Social media is never deprived of delightful dog videos, and the latest to make the list involves a dog with its canvas, paintbrush and impressive painting skills.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, Secret, an Australian shepherd, was caught on camera skillfully painting a flower on a canvas.

“Secret drew a sunflower! Or maybe it’s a daisy? We’ve been having a lot of fun working on painting different shapes and brush strokes lately, and she’s getting to the point where she can make recognizable shapes on her own without targets,” Mary, the canine’s owner, wrote, sharing the video on Instagram.

In the video, the dog starts by covering the canvas in blue colour. The canine, holding the brush in its mouth, then draws a yellow flower, with precision. The video ends with Secret posing with the finished picture, which even has a paw print signature.

Many who came across the video were impressed. Some even compared Secret’s masterpiece to a Van Gogh picture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The Australian shepherd has an Instagram account to its name, dedicated to chronicling its adventures.

From clips of Secret making a snowman, playing the guitar to attending yoga sessions, the account named ‘my_aussie_gal’ has a variety of videos, and boasts of one million followers.