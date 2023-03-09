scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
'God bless': Dog and three newborn puppies rescued from Turkey basement a month after earthquake

An animal rescue team found the Doberman named Sila and her puppies trapped in a basement of a collapsed building.

The dog and her three puppies had been trapped in a basement of a collapsed building in Turkey.
‘God bless’: Dog and three newborn puppies rescued from Turkey basement a month after earthquake
The earthquake in Turkey and Syria last month wreaked havoc on the two countries with the death toll crossing 50,000, making it one of the deadliest disasters in recent times. Amidst such devastation, there have been many videos of people and animals being rescued from the rubble after many days.

Now, a video has surfaced online showing a dog and her three newborn puppies being rescued one month after the earthquake. They had been trapped in a basement of a collapsed building in Turkey. A video posted by ABC News on Instagram shows an animal rescue team breaking down a door. After they break open the door, the team sees a Doberman named Sila and her three newborn puppies that were in a basket. Miraculously, the dog and the puppies survived and appeared to be doing fine.

Also Read |Dog rescued from rubble after more than 60 hours in quake-hit Turkey. Watch

“Last month’s catastrophic earthquake trapped doberman Sila in the basement of a collapsed building in Turkey. When an animal rescue team was finally able to reach her one month later, she emerged from the rubble—with three newborn pups in tow,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

“God bless the people who rescued them,” commented a user. “Good job, Mama. I am amazed by the resilience of these rescue workers,” posted another. “They should be adopted together! Wow that dog mom took care of her pups until the end! What a miracle!” posted a third.

Recently, another video of a Husky dog being rescued 23 days after the earthquake surfaced online. The dog that survived without food, water or sunlight was pulled out to safety, the BBC reported.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:35 IST
G20 Calendar 2023: Under India’s Presidency, here are scheduled events

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
