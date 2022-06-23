scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Dog licks TV screen that shows meat

The undated video is reportedly from China.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 7:04:03 pm
Dog licks screen for meat, Viral dog video, Funny dog video, Dog licks TV screen showing meat, Indian ExpressThe viral video has been viewed over 7.5 million times in just one day.

Dogs, despite all their cuteness, are known for having low resistance to delicious food. A recent viral video demonstrated this perfectly.

In the undated video going viral across social media, a dog is seen enthusiastically licking a large TV screen that shows a meat preparation of some sort.

ALSO READ |Rigatoni trends on Twitter: No, not pasta dish but a ‘flying dog’ to fight midweek blues

The video was shared on Twitter by a popular account named ‘Sharing travel’, which goes by the handle @TripInChina. The account shares interesting and entertaining content from China.

While sharing the video, Sharing travel wrote, “He reminds me of the first time I ate kebabs.😋 😋 😋 ”. So far the video has been viewed over 7.5 million times in just one day.

This is not the only video related to dogs and their love of food that has gone viral. Last year, a video went viral showing a golden retriever standing on its hind legs and sneakily reaching for food containers kept on a kitchen counter. In the video, the dog grabbed onto one of the two containers but was caught in the act by its owner. After getting caught, the dog turned away from its owner and dropped the container before moving away.

In April this year, a video of a dog asking for snacks on a plane went viral. The dog was seen looking backwards through the space in the middle of two seats hoping to grab a snack. To make its motive clear, the adorable dog licked the seat and showed its teeth as it eyed the snacks kept on the aircraft’s fold-out tables.

Best of Express Premium
‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ is mediocre. But it reveals something important abou...Premium
‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ is mediocre. But it reveals something important abou...
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Ehnath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...Premium
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Ehnath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...
More Premium Stories >>

 

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement