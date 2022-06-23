Watch: Dog licks TV screen that shows meat

Dogs, despite all their cuteness, are known for having low resistance to delicious food. A recent viral video demonstrated this perfectly.

In the undated video going viral across social media, a dog is seen enthusiastically licking a large TV screen that shows a meat preparation of some sort.

The video was shared on Twitter by a popular account named ‘Sharing travel’, which goes by the handle @TripInChina. The account shares interesting and entertaining content from China.

He reminds me of the first time I ate kebabs.😋😋😋pic.twitter.com/nbg92UmZ7Y — Sharing travel (@TripInChina) June 22, 2022

While sharing the video, Sharing travel wrote, “He reminds me of the first time I ate kebabs.😋 😋 😋 ”. So far the video has been viewed over 7.5 million times in just one day.

This is not the only video related to dogs and their love of food that has gone viral. Last year, a video went viral showing a golden retriever standing on its hind legs and sneakily reaching for food containers kept on a kitchen counter. In the video, the dog grabbed onto one of the two containers but was caught in the act by its owner. After getting caught, the dog turned away from its owner and dropped the container before moving away.

In April this year, a video of a dog asking for snacks on a plane went viral. The dog was seen looking backwards through the space in the middle of two seats hoping to grab a snack. To make its motive clear, the adorable dog licked the seat and showed its teeth as it eyed the snacks kept on the aircraft’s fold-out tables.