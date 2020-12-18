scorecardresearch
Dog causes car to roll into ditch after accidentally changing gears

The law enforcement agency shared a post on Facebook on the incident with a meme and the hashtag #BadDog.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 18, 2020 6:29:26 pm
dog makes car crash, dog at wheels, dog makes car in reverse, canada police car crash, car collision dog responsible, viral news, odd news, indian expressLuckily, the dog escaped unharmed. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

Ontario Provincial Police officers who attended to a vehicle that had rolled into a ditch discovered that it was a family’s pet dog that was responsible for the crash.

According to OPP East Region police, the vehicle “had been inadvertently set in motion” by the dog that was alone inside the car. The vehicle’s owner, who had just exited the car, tried to stop it, but failed and “sustained minor injuries”.

The dog, which police described as “the size of a pug”, is believed to have bumped the gearshift, putting the van in reverse, CBC Canada reported.

“He was just running around the vehicle getting excited, and off he went,” Sgt. Annie Collins of North Grenville OPP told the news outlet.

“What a freak of nature, really, for this to happen,” Collins said. “But again, this is 2020.”

The Ottawa Citizen reported that no charges were framed against the owner or dog.

There were plenty of jokes and puns in response to the post by the police:

