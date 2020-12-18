Dog causes car to roll into ditch after accidentally changing gears

Luckily, the dog escaped unharmed. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

Ontario Provincial Police officers who attended to a vehicle that had rolled into a ditch discovered that it was a family’s pet dog that was responsible for the crash.

According to OPP East Region police, the vehicle “had been inadvertently set in motion” by the dog that was alone inside the car. The vehicle’s owner, who had just exited the car, tried to stop it, but failed and “sustained minor injuries”.

The law enforcement agency shared a post on Facebook on the incident with a meme and the hashtag #BadDog.

The dog, which police described as “the size of a pug”, is believed to have bumped the gearshift, putting the van in reverse, CBC Canada reported.

“He was just running around the vehicle getting excited, and off he went,” Sgt. Annie Collins of North Grenville OPP told the news outlet.

“What a freak of nature, really, for this to happen,” Collins said. “But again, this is 2020.”

The Ottawa Citizen reported that no charges were framed against the owner or dog.

There were plenty of jokes and puns in response to the post by the police:

this is very disturbing how the dog pressed the break pedal to unlock the safety switch that then releases the gear shift to select a gear and or its broken and the officers then didnt charge the person for unsafe vehicle or something — ryan dunlevie (@RDunlevie) December 16, 2020

Ontario’s crimes are more interesting than you might think. https://t.co/AjpiUcYQzC — JJ Martin (@J_J_Martin_) December 16, 2020

Told investigators that we were barking up the wrong tree! — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 15, 2020

Was it a Fur-rari? ^dr — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 15, 2020

Glad the situation had a pawsitive outcome. Hope the owner heels well and the dog gets off with a warning so he can keep his dognity. Happy Howlidays! — KimBee (@CravingsLunatic) December 15, 2020

That must have been a ruff ride. — Brenda Ryckman (@ibrenane1) December 15, 2020

Well, I’ll be dog gone. Handcuff the furry felon. This is quite the tail.🤣🤣 — Klutz Ottawa🇨🇦 (@klutz47) December 15, 2020

The pup just thought the “Park” symbol on the shifter meant that the car would take it to the park :) — Dean Ruffilli (@DeanRuffilli) December 15, 2020

