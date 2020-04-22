Watch: Dog disrupts weather forecast and the internet loves it

People loved Brody’s interruption on air and wanted to see more of him. (Source: Fox News 13/ Facebook) People loved Brody’s interruption on air and wanted to see more of him. (Source: Fox News 13/ Facebook)

Viewers of a US-based channel were delighted when a golden retriever barged into a weather forecast to a belly rub.

Fox News 13-Tampa Bay’s chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto was giving the weather update when his dog, Brody, “knocked off the computer with his head” causing the digital maps and visualisations to vanish. Dellegatto quickly asked the dog to climb in his lap and carried on with the weather forecast.

“That wasn’t quite smart,” he told Brody.

But then the dog ran across the room to find a person behind a glass door who was holding a blanket to prevent reflections during the broadcast. The weather reporter apologised on-air for his dog and said Brody was going crazy because he couldn’t see the person holding the blanket.

The anchor in the studio wasn’t complaining and said, “This is amazing. I love it. We don’t need to see that forecast map, we’ll just look at Brody.”

People on social media were also thrilled with the dog’s antics and said it made their day. One viewer commented said, “Paul this is your new assistant love you and Brody both love it when my news channel shows being normal like all the rest of us love the pets”

Earlier, a corgi named Winnie became an internet sensation for its reaction at the end of a weather report.

