Man spends $400 dollars at the vet, finds out dog imitated his injury out of sympathy

According to UPI.com, London resident Russell Jones said he noticed his dog keeping one of its paws raised while walking after he broke his ankle.

Jones posted a video on Facebook, in which his dog was seen hopping next to him as he, with a plastered leg, walks with the support of a crutch.

“Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong just sympathy. Love him,” Jones wrote while sharing the video.

According to the post, Jones ended up paying £300 pounds in vet bills and X-rays to figure out why his pet was limping. However, as the doctor could not find anything wrong with the dog, they concluded that the pet was imitating him and limping out of sympathy.

