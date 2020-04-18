Watch: Dog ruins woman’s fake handstand video, leaves netizens in splits

In the video, as soon as the dog comes running, the old man rolls out of his chair, who was also pretending to sit on his chair, upright. In the video, as soon as the dog comes running, the old man rolls out of his chair, who was also pretending to sit on his chair, upright.

A video of a dog walking in and interrupting its owner while ‘working out’ has surfaced on the internet. However, the video is currently going viral not because of the cute interruption but how the dog hilariously foiled a fake handstand video the woman was attempting to record.

The woman was pretending to lean against the wall and do a handstand while lying on the floor when the pooch walked in on her.

Take a look at the viral video here:

In the hilarious video, a woman can be seen attempting a handstand against a wall while an old man sits beside her reading the newspaper. However, her trickery didn’t last too long. When she begins to do her handstand, her dog runs towards her thereby revealing to the viewers that the woman was actually pretending to do the handstand, lying on the ground.

