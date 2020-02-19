Stray dog invades football pitch during match in Turkey, video goes viral

Though the canine was sent off from the field, it made another appearance with the ball, just when the match resumed. Though the canine was sent off from the field, it made another appearance with the ball, just when the match resumed.

A stray dog has been praised for its ball-handling skills after it ran on the pitch and disrupted a professional soccer match in Turkey.

With fans and security personnel looking on from the sidelines at the Istanbul stadium, the players and a referee in the First Division struggled to win the ball back from the dog.

They finally sent off the uninvited guest by throwing the ball off the field. However, the dog fetched it again and ran onto the pitch for an encore just as play resumed.

Zeki Yildirim, a midfielder for home side Fatih Karagumruk Spor, then carried the dog off the field.

However, the incident didn’t affect the home team’s performance as Fatih Karagumruk Spor won the game 2-1 against Giresunspor.

