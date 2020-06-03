scorecardresearch
Dog at rally holding ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign becomes internet sensation

One of the demonstrators recorded the dog participating in the march and shared it saying, "First time I've seen this". The video has since been viewed over 8.5 million views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2020 2:23:57 pm

 

The dog identified as Buddy is winning hearts online as many have dubbed it as "golden protester".

A video of a dog taking part in a protest march in Cincinnati over the death of George Floyd is making rounds of the internet. The golden retriever participates with its owner in the protest while holding a placard that says ‘Black Lives Matter’ in its mouth.

Footage shared on Twitter showed a woman walking the dog on a leash even as it held the placard. Demonstrators were participating in the “Be Heard, Be Safe; Rally for Justice” protest that was organised on Sunday.

One of the demonstrators recorded the dog’s participation in the protest and shared it saying, “First time I’ve seen this”. The video has since been viewed over 8.5 million views.

The video has received mixed reactions. While some praised the dog, others criticised its owner for taking it out given there have been instances of violence reported at some of the protests.

However, Sarah Emrick, the owner of the dog named Buddy, said that it was a peaceful protest and she ensured the dog was safe and unharmed.

“We are back home and safe. It was a peaceful protest and we left before the curfew. I would never put him in harms way (sic). I was very careful and was aware of my surroundings. I made sure to leave way before things got crazy,” she wrote online while sharing a few pictures.

As people showered love on Buddy many others shared pics of their dogs at protest marches too. Many dog owners also argued why bringing the protest marches mattered.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck for over seven minutes. A day after Floyd died, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder.

Protests demanding justice have turned violent in many cities of the country and Trump has threatened to deploy the US military if the states fail to contain unruly demonstrations.

