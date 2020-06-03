Dog at rally holding ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign becomes internet sensation

The dog identified as Buddy is winning hearts online as many have dubbed it as “golden protester”. (@nswartsell, @EmrickSarah/ Twitter) The dog identified as Buddy is winning hearts online as many have dubbed it as “golden protester”. (@nswartsell, @EmrickSarah/ Twitter)

A video of a dog taking part in a protest march in Cincinnati over the death of George Floyd is making rounds of the internet. The golden retriever participates with its owner in the protest while holding a placard that says ‘Black Lives Matter’ in its mouth.

Footage shared on Twitter showed a woman walking the dog on a leash even as it held the placard. Demonstrators were participating in the “Be Heard, Be Safe; Rally for Justice” protest that was organised on Sunday.

One of the demonstrators recorded the dog’s participation in the protest and shared it saying, “First time I’ve seen this”. The video has since been viewed over 8.5 million views.

First time I’ve seen this pic.twitter.com/FkqJxRtmDa — Nick Swartsell (@nswartsell) May 31, 2020

The video has received mixed reactions. While some praised the dog, others criticised its owner for taking it out given there have been instances of violence reported at some of the protests.

I accidentally came across a video of a rottweiler getting killed. your pets aren’t part of this, and despite how cute it can be to bring them, all they know is protecting their owners and the could get hurt by cops who think they’re dangerous. just err with caution. please. — gremlin | black lives matter (@cthulhusrose) June 1, 2020

Please be safe. Animals don’t really get the concept of social discourse and protesting, but love us nonetheless. Let’s not betray that trust. — Annie Lin (@meetannielin) June 1, 2020

However, Sarah Emrick, the owner of the dog named Buddy, said that it was a peaceful protest and she ensured the dog was safe and unharmed.

“We are back home and safe. It was a peaceful protest and we left before the curfew. I would never put him in harms way (sic). I was very careful and was aware of my surroundings. I made sure to leave way before things got crazy,” she wrote online while sharing a few pictures.

Cincinnati protest 5/31/2020

Black lives matter. ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

We are back home and safe. It was a peaceful protest and we left before the curfew I would never put him in harms way. I was very careful and was aware of my surroundings. I made sure to leave way before things got crazy pic.twitter.com/AR8JPLc8Zw — Sarah Emrick (@EmrickSarah) June 1, 2020

I appreciate your concern. I understand that people don’t think he should’ve been there but I was aware of my surroundings and I would never let him be harmed. We left way before the curfew and we’re very careful. Buddy he sends his love pic.twitter.com/0SAR75tWPa — Sarah Emrick (@EmrickSarah) June 1, 2020

As people showered love on Buddy many others shared pics of their dogs at protest marches too. Many dog owners also argued why bringing the protest marches mattered.

All of you saying “dOgs dOnT BeLoNg At pRoTeStS” need to hush. Pup parents know what their dogs can & can’t do. This pup is walking beautifully, holding his sign. There are always pups at Gay Pride marches, Women’s marches. This is a peaceful march, why is this any different? — Kamala Harris Security Detail (@Brooke_AF) June 1, 2020

I’m the lil cat in the third photo staring at Buddy with nothing but admiration and awe https://t.co/VOY5PYfJGD — SUPERMegAN (@meg_seekings) June 1, 2020

We need everyone’s help right now. Human and Doggo lol…Maybe your AWESOME dog is a pioneer for the Paws on the pavement movement. He looked super happy in the video I saw so props to you and him for doing such a good thing. — TreyDawgWNL (@Treyontheradio) June 2, 2020

WE STAN BUDDY Also, to Buddy’s mama, please give him a smooch and love up on all of his pals for me!! — Margaret H. Lastname (@RestYourBreasts) June 1, 2020

The cutest cutest cutest protester I ever did see 🥰 — Kaya 🍯 (@kulanaiwi) June 1, 2020

My favorite activist!! What a cutie ♥️♥️♥️ — Ximena Gonzalez (@xgonzalez92) June 1, 2020

THANK YOU FOR SHOWING YOUR SUPPORT. He is the best of boys. Please give him head & belly rubs for me. ❤️❤️❤️ — Łåūrä (@mamaunicorn__) June 2, 2020

Sweet baby in New Orleans 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OMfBuqPTBk — mya (@whysorad__) June 1, 2020

I believe the dog’s name was Sugar. Yesterday here in Austin, TX. pic.twitter.com/XNySPreR8y — Back On Pointe – Black Lives Matter (@BackOnPointe101) June 1, 2020

i don’t know her name but i saw this good girl at a protest yesterday !! pic.twitter.com/malT5V7LWE — Drea🖤 (@dreaeden) June 1, 2020

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck for over seven minutes. A day after Floyd died, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder.

Protests demanding justice have turned violent in many cities of the country and Trump has threatened to deploy the US military if the states fail to contain unruly demonstrations.

