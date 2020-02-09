Dog in South Africa swallows owner’s engagement ring, X-ray images go viral

The doctors successfully retrieved the ring from the pooch’s stomach after it was given medication to induce vomiting. The doctors successfully retrieved the ring from the pooch’s stomach after it was given medication to induce vomiting.

A dog in South Africa ended up swallowing its owner’s engagement ring and the X-ray images of the pooch with the ring visible in the stomach have gone viral.

Following the incident, the pooch, named Pepper, was admitted to the Valley Farm Animal Hospital in Pretoria. The hospital, in a hilarious post, shared a picture of the dog who swallowed the engagement ring along with the X-ray images.

“My name is Pepper. Do I look a little nauseous? That’s because the vet has just given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie but because I ate my Mom’s engagement ring!!!,” the caption to the post read.

Take a look here:

The veterinary hospital also shared images of Pepper’s X-ray in which the ring is clearly visible. According to reports, the veterinarian was able to successfully retrieve the ring from the pooch’s stomach after it was given medication to induce vomiting.

The hospital also shared a photo of a woman, the presumable owner, holding the ring in her hand. Those who came across the hospital’s post expressed concern over the dog’s health. Take a look at some of the comments here:

