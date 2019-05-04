Dog eats £160 in notes, leaves whopping £130 vet bill for owners

It’s not uncommon for dogs to chew on stuff they shouldn’t. However, this Labradoodle’s ‘rich’ taste cost its owner £290 (Rs 26,428). As it happened, the adorable nine-year-old Ozzie was rushed to a hospital after it ate an envelope stacked with bank notes amounting £160. To remove the ingested banknotes from his belly, the dog parents had to spend another £130 to foot the vet’s bill.

The naughty Labradoodle pounced when an envelope containing the cash was pushed through the letterbox of Neil and Judith Wright’s home in Llandudno, North Wales. To satisfy his curiosity, he chewed on eight £20 notes, a plastic money bag and a circular money clip.

The mishap happened when Ozzie was alone at home. The Wrights returned home from a shopping trip to find out torn banknotes scattered all over the kitchen and hallway. Sensing that something was wrong, the dog was rushed to the town’s Murphy & Co Veterinary Practice, where his stomach was emptied.

“He has been known to eat other items before but never money,” Judith Wright, 64, told BBC News. “Thankfully he has made a full recovery.”

Explaining how it all happened she told Daily Star, “Someone owed us money and popped it through the letterbox, that’s how Ozzy got hold of it.”

Luckily for the couple, the Bank of England reimburses damaged money if at least half a banknote can be produced, and the couple hopes to retrieve £80.

They now, plan to fit a cage around their letterbox to stop Ozzie becoming tempted by any more letterbox snacks.