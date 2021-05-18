‘So flexible’: Watch dog perfectly mimicking owner during yoga session

May 18, 2021 5:53:40 pm
There is no dearth of dog videos on social media, and the latest one to go viral is of a canine doing yoga with its owner. The delighting video is winning the hearts of many on the internet.
The undated video was shared on Twitter by former American professional basketball player Rex Chapman and has already racked up over a million views on the platform.
The now-viral video opens with the dog, identified as Secret, an Australian shepherd, setting up his yoga mat, mimicking its owner Mary. The video then shows the dog precisely copying the yoga moves of its owner.
Take a look here:
This dog is actually doing yoga… pic.twitter.com/d7oK5EJa2l
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 17, 2021
Many, who came across Secret and her yoga session with Mary, were delighted and impressed. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
— Cindy MacDonald BA BFA (@CindyDudley532) May 18, 2021
Hah, this is amazing. You couldn’t get a cat to do this in a million years.
— Chris F. 🌎 citizen 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 focused (@SPTO) May 17, 2021
This dog is a good dog
— dc man (@BrianShell11) May 17, 2021
When he lifts one little leggo and then the other! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O7ej5agT40
— Zekey’s Mom (@Zekeys_Mom) May 17, 2021
Wow! And this doggo succeeds time after time!😏
— Spying Dutchman 🇳🇱 (@DutchmanSpying) May 17, 2021
That’s great. This dog has better form than I do and is officially more flexible. Cool.
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) May 17, 2021
My Dog would just bite me if I tried that 😂 pic.twitter.com/rWAnQ4tuYE
— Football Jones #BearDown🅰️ (@WilburWildcat2) May 18, 2021
More flexible than me, tbh. pic.twitter.com/B3y5PwkVft
— Trevor Schrock (@misterschrock) May 17, 2021
I don’t know if this woman is a brilliant trainer, that’s a brilliant dog, or both, but I am in awe of their videos
— Dan (@DKBuddyChrist) May 18, 2021
And this is why I hate social media, now being reminded that even the doggos are in better shape than me. Ugh. 🙄
— Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) May 17, 2021
Managed by Mary, the Australian shepherd has an Instagram account, which chronicles the adventures of the canine.
From making a snowman, playing the guitar to yoga sessions, the account named ‘my_aussie_gal’ has a variety of videos featuring the dog. The account boasts of more than 6 lakh followers.
