Tuesday, May 18, 2021
‘So flexible’: Watch dog perfectly mimicking owner during yoga session

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2021 5:53:40 pm
There is no dearth of dog videos on social media, and the latest one to go viral is of a canine doing yoga with its owner. The delighting video is winning the hearts of many on the internet.

The undated video was shared on Twitter by former American professional basketball player Rex Chapman and has already racked up over a million views on the platform.

The now-viral video opens with the dog, identified as Secret, an Australian shepherd, setting up his yoga mat, mimicking its owner Mary. The video then shows the dog precisely copying the yoga moves of its owner.

Take a look here:

Many, who came across Secret and her yoga session with Mary, were delighted and impressed. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Managed by Mary, the Australian shepherd has an Instagram account, which chronicles the adventures of the canine.

From making a snowman, playing the guitar to yoga sessions, the account named ‘my_aussie_gal’ has a variety of videos featuring the dog. The account boasts of more than 6 lakh followers.

