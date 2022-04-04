This dog asks for snacks on a plane. Watch video

A dog’s antics to grab snacks from a passenger seated behind it on a plane has triggered laughter online.

In a video of the incident, the dog is seen looking backwards through the space in the middle of two seats, hoping to grab a snack. Relentlessly, it places its jaws in the middle of two seats to draw the passenger’s attention. Further, to make its motive clear, it licks the seat and shows its teeth.

Watch the video here:

The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle hugoandursula. The user behind it, Ursula Daphne Aitchison, also shared photographs of the dog’s shenanigans with the caption “Would you share your snacc [sic] with him?” Netizens showered love for the post. “Not only i’d share my meals Hug, you can also have my lap & scratches too,” commented a user.

As the post gained traction, the Instagram handle dogsofinstagram shared the photographs. “Hi, would you mind please sharing your snacc [sic] with me?” — @hugoandursula That’s a definite yes from us!” read the light-hearted caption.

Aitchison’s Instagram bio reads, “A girl ( Ursula ) + two golden boys (Hugo & Huxley).” Her account has many videos and photos of dogs.

