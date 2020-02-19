Pigeon that can’t fly and puppy that can’t walk are best friends

While Herman sufferers from neurological damage, Lundy is diagnosed with swimmers syndrome where the pup has difficulty in using its hind legs While Herman sufferers from neurological damage, Lundy is diagnosed with swimmers syndrome where the pup has difficulty in using its hind legs

A pigeon that can’t fly has struck an unusual bond with a puppy that can’t walk. Herman the pigeon, who has suffered neurological damage a year ago, met Lundy, a chihuahua puppy, at the Mia Foundation in Rochester, New York. And the two of them have been inseparable since then.

The foundation is a non-profit organisation that rescues and rehabilitates animals with birth defects and deformities. According to a CNN report, though most of the animals rescued are sent to foster homes around the US, some of them are retained for various anti-bullying school programmes.

Watch the video here:

Herman, who is reportedly one of the oldest residents, was rescued a year ago from near a car dealership parking lot. He was reportedly on the pavement for almost three days before the rescuers figured that the bird couldn’t fly.

Lundy, on the other hand, was brought in by a couple of breeders who noticed that the pup had trouble using his hind legs, a condition known as swimmers syndrome.

Though Herman is a permanent resident, the foundation hopes to get a wheelchair for Lundy when he is older, reported Metro.

