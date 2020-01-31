Follow Us:
Friday, January 31, 2020
Must Read

US: Twitterati in dilemma as a goat and a dog show up as candidates for honorary mayor position in Vermont

Lincon the goat and Sammy the dog are on the run for the position of honorary mayor in Fair Haven, Vermont, after the town manager came up with pet mayor election to raise money to rehabilitate a community playground.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2020 10:28:17 pm
Goat and Dog rum for honorary mayor, Goat and Dog honorary mayor candidates, Vermont, Trending, Indian Express news. Though the Nubian goat won last year’s position, this year, the goat will compete against Sammy the German Shepheard who is beloved of the town. (Picture source: AP)

Lincon the goat and Sammy the dog are on a two-way race to become the honorary mayor of a Vermont town in the United States. As per an AP report, the Nubian goat had won the mayor position in Fair Haven last year after the town manager came up with a pet mayor election in an attempt to raise money to rehabilitate a community playground and to get the kids civically involved.

However, this year, Lincon has to compete against K-9 Sammy, a German Shepherd nominated by the police chief. Sammy reportedly is the town’s beloved as he visits local schools on a daily basis and attends several concerts in and around the town.

With the voting on March 3rd, people will have to pay one dollar to cate a vote. According to local reports, a GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise money for the playground. The town has so far raised around 10,000 dollars out of the 80,000 needed for the playground.

Talking about the responsibilities of the positions to the Associated Press, Town Manager Joe Gunter said, “The mayor marches in parades, manages the playground fund, and on occasion meets with the Board of Selectmen, just to keep an eye on them.”

Take a look at some of the reactions to the bizarre election here:

(With inputs from AP)

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement