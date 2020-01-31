US: Twitterati in dilemma as a goat and a dog show up as candidates for honorary mayor position in Vermont

Though the Nubian goat won last year’s position, this year, the goat will compete against Sammy the German Shepheard who is beloved of the town. (Picture source: AP) Though the Nubian goat won last year’s position, this year, the goat will compete against Sammy the German Shepheard who is beloved of the town. (Picture source: AP)

Lincon the goat and Sammy the dog are on a two-way race to become the honorary mayor of a Vermont town in the United States. As per an AP report, the Nubian goat had won the mayor position in Fair Haven last year after the town manager came up with a pet mayor election in an attempt to raise money to rehabilitate a community playground and to get the kids civically involved.

However, this year, Lincon has to compete against K-9 Sammy, a German Shepherd nominated by the police chief. Sammy reportedly is the town’s beloved as he visits local schools on a daily basis and attends several concerts in and around the town.

With the voting on March 3rd, people will have to pay one dollar to cate a vote. According to local reports, a GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise money for the playground. The town has so far raised around 10,000 dollars out of the 80,000 needed for the playground.

Talking about the responsibilities of the positions to the Associated Press, Town Manager Joe Gunter said, “The mayor marches in parades, manages the playground fund, and on occasion meets with the Board of Selectmen, just to keep an eye on them.”

Take a look at some of the reactions to the bizarre election here:

Good old fashioned dog and goat race for mayor of the town! — Fantastic Breasts and Where to Find Them (@pusillanimousme) January 28, 2020

Let this Goat run America ! — Walter L. Cullars (@WLCullars) January 28, 2020

I’ve never voted in a race where I loved both candidates. — KeyLimeCoconut 🐕🐛🌺 (@LMorrisWriter) January 29, 2020

Let Both win, one will be deputy Mayor! — Suryaputra Ravi (@RaviSuryaputra) January 30, 2020

And in other news of the absurd – Donald J. Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States. — Gary A. Kabler (@gary_kabler) January 28, 2020

Excellent. More of this — bam bam (@94tilinfinite) January 28, 2020

I need to join this campaign trail — Name (@teasandsweets) January 28, 2020

Have the goat run for president on the Republican ticket. Sure as hell couldn’t do any worse! — Patricia Hall (@Patrici40696568) January 28, 2020

Please run for senate 😉 — Wanda #GunReformNOW 👏👏🏿👏🏼👏🏾👏🏻 🏳️‍🌈 ❤️ (@wcsek) January 28, 2020

Can they enter the presidential election instead? — Good Is Baseball Back Apple Jokes ⚾️♋️ (@goodapplejokes) January 29, 2020

(With inputs from AP)

