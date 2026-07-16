Watch: Dog-started fire kills 3 pets, causes $150,000 damage

The family's 2 cats and another dog died in the fire. Around 30 firefighters brought the blaze under control in around 20 minutes

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 16, 2026 03:11 PM IST
The fire claimed the lives of three pets.The fire claimed the lives of three pets. (Photo: @cbsnews/Instagram)
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A family’s house in the United States was destroyed in an accidental fire after their dog switched on a toaster while the homeowners were away. The massive fire in Maryland killed three pets.

According to CBS News, the fire broke out on July 10. Investigators from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal reviewed CCTV footage from the family’s Ring security camera, which showed the dog, Bo, jumping onto the kitchen counter and accidentally activating the toaster. The appliance ignited nearby combustible materials, causing the fire to spread through the house.

Neighbours fail to rescue a third dog

Around 30 firefighters responded to the incident and brought the blaze under control in approximately 20 minutes. Authorities later ruled the fire accidental.

The report added that the neighbours managed to rescue Bo and another dog, Addie. However, a third dog, Dakota, and the family’s two cats died in the fire. Officials estimated the damage at approximately $150,000 to the home and an additional $50,000.

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Also Read | Pet dog dies after owner’s death in Madhya Pradesh

The video of the incident has been doing rounds on the Internet, drawing a wave of reactions. “Keep your appliances unplugged! You save energy and lives apparently,” a user wrote. “Something was already malfunctioning. That’s what piqued the dog’s interest to begin with. Sad smh,” another user commented.

“A dog’s sense of smell is very strong. He smelt something like wiring not right before the flame took hold,” a third user reacted.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), pets accidentally start nearly 1,000 home fires in the United States each year. Many of these incidents occur when animals unintentionally activate cooking appliances, knock over candles, or interfere with electrical equipment, a report in People stated.

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