Watch: Dog-started fire kills 3 pets, causes $150,000 damage

A family’s house in the United States was destroyed in an accidental fire after their dog switched on a toaster while the homeowners were away. The massive fire in Maryland killed three pets.
According to CBS News, the fire broke out on July 10. Investigators from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal reviewed CCTV footage from the family’s Ring security camera, which showed the dog, Bo, jumping onto the kitchen counter and accidentally activating the toaster. The appliance ignited nearby combustible materials, causing the fire to spread through the house.
Around 30 firefighters responded to the incident and brought the blaze under control in approximately 20 minutes. Authorities later ruled the fire accidental.
The report added that the neighbours managed to rescue Bo and another dog, Addie. However, a third dog, Dakota, and the family’s two cats died in the fire. Officials estimated the damage at approximately $150,000 to the home and an additional $50,000.
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The video of the incident has been doing rounds on the Internet, drawing a wave of reactions. “Keep your appliances unplugged! You save energy and lives apparently,” a user wrote. “Something was already malfunctioning. That’s what piqued the dog’s interest to begin with. Sad smh,” another user commented.
“A dog’s sense of smell is very strong. He smelt something like wiring not right before the flame took hold,” a third user reacted.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), pets accidentally start nearly 1,000 home fires in the United States each year. Many of these incidents occur when animals unintentionally activate cooking appliances, knock over candles, or interfere with electrical equipment, a report in People stated.