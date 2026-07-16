Watch: Dog-started fire kills 3 pets, causes $150,000 damage

A family’s house in the United States was destroyed in an accidental fire after their dog switched on a toaster while the homeowners were away. The massive fire in Maryland killed three pets.

According to CBS News, the fire broke out on July 10. Investigators from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal reviewed CCTV footage from the family’s Ring security camera, which showed the dog, Bo, jumping onto the kitchen counter and accidentally activating the toaster. The appliance ignited nearby combustible materials, causing the fire to spread through the house.

Neighbours fail to rescue a third dog

Around 30 firefighters responded to the incident and brought the blaze under control in approximately 20 minutes. Authorities later ruled the fire accidental.