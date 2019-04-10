Doctors remove four live bees feeding on tears inside a woman’s eye

Doctors in Taiwan were shocked after they discovered four live bees under a woman’s eyelids, who was being treated for a swollen eye.

Advertising

The Taiwanese woman, named He, visited a hospital with an eye infection. According to the Guardian, doctors at the Fooyin University Hospital in Taiwan were horrified after seeing the bees and described it as a “world’s first”. Fortunately, they were able to successfully remove all four of the sweat bees from the 29-year-old woman’s tear duct.

The hospital’s head of ophthalmology Dr Hung Chi-ting, while speaking at a press conference, said, “I saw something that looked like insect legs, so I pulled them out under a microscope slowly, and one at a time without damaging their bodies.”

The story keeps giving.. Look at the TV pics from Taiwan.. these are not small bees. https://t.co/BvFzsjMjFy pic.twitter.com/maaKUCC9uq — Rafael Epstein (@Raf_Epstein) April 10, 2019

The woman was tending to a family member’s grave and pulling out weed when she felt something falling in her eye, the CTS news reported. Though she washed her eye with water, presuming it to be soil, later the eye began to swell up and she started to feel pain under her eyelid.

The next morning, what the doctors presumed to be an infection, turned out to be something unexpected. When Dr Hung looked at He’s eye through a microscope, he spotted tiny legs of the bees in her ducts and feeding off the moisture and salt of her tears.

Halictidae, also known as “sweat bees” is found all over the world and are attracted to human perspiration. In the press conference, Hung explained that sweat bees commonly nest near graves, which is probably how He came in contact with them.