Doctors in China remove 20 live worms from man’s eye

Dr Xi Ting, who conducted the medical procedure, said that the larvae take around 15-20 days to develop into worms.

When 60-year-old Wan experienced a strange sensation inside his eye a couple of months ago, little he would have thought that its cause would be a cluster of live worms that were recently removed by doctors in China, the Daily Star reported.

Wan had initially ignored the slight irritation in his eye, thinking it to be due to tiredness. However, when the irritation turned into pain, Wan visited a local hospital in the city of Suzhou and was admitted for a thorough examination.

On investigating, doctors found at least 20 live worms under the man’s right eyelid, the news website reported. Following the examination, Wan underwent treatment, where the doctors removed the cluster of worms.

The worms were identified as nematodes, a common parasite in the conjunctival sac and tear ducts of animals such as dogs, cats and others.

Dr Xi Ting, who conducted the medical procedure, later told the news website that the larvae take around 15-20 days to develop into worms. While Wan told the doctors that he did not keep any pets, he admitted to going out for workouts and coming in contact with animals.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd