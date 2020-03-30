Watch: Doctor’s heartwarming rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ goes viral

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, its the healthcare professionals who are at the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. And now, a video of a doctor singing John Lennon’s popular track ‘Imagine’ to overcome stress has won hearts online after it went viral. The video, which was shared by Dr Elvis Francois on his Instagram account, shows him singing his heart out with Dr William Robinson on the piano.
“Over the next few months, our health care system will be tested. Many lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit,” Francois wrote while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Imagine all the people… —- In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status and many more….But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one. —- Over the next few months our health care system will be tested. Many lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit. —- There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one…. —- Nurses, doctors, students, research scientists, politicians, Uber eats drivers, cashiers, factory workers etc…..Getting through this will be hard but one thing is certain…the only way we will get through it is together, as one —- — —- “You might say that I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one. I hope some day that you will join us…and the world will live as one….” —- —- —- Full song on IGTV —- —- —- Thankful for my brother @w_a_robinson on the piano — 📸 @kpace1914 — — — Much love to all 7.53 billion people out there, Doctor Elvis —- #covid_19 #healthcareworkers #imagine
Since being shared online, the video has garnered over three lakh views, with many thanking the doctors for their service. “Music brings us all together! A true hero!Thank You for all that you and every health worker are doing for us.” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.