Watch: Doctor’s heartwarming rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ goes viral

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over three lakh views with many thanking the doctors for their service. (Source: Facebook) Since being shared online, the video has garnered over three lakh views with many thanking the doctors for their service. (Source: Facebook)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, its the healthcare professionals who are at the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. And now, a video of a doctor singing John Lennon’s popular track ‘Imagine’ to overcome stress has won hearts online after it went viral. The video, which was shared by Dr Elvis Francois on his Instagram account, shows him singing his heart out with Dr William Robinson on the piano.

“Over the next few months, our health care system will be tested. Many lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit,” Francois wrote while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over three lakh views, with many thanking the doctors for their service. “Music brings us all together! A true hero!Thank You for all that you and every health worker are doing for us.” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd