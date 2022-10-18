scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman’s eyelid, calls her ‘Guinness World Record’ patient

The doctor sent the woman home after removing the contact lenses, and asked her to use eye drops.

doctor removes 23 contact lenses, 23 contact lenses removed from patient's eye, contact lens removal, indian expressDr. Katerina Kurteeva from Newport Beach, California, shared the clip on her Instagram account, California_eye_associates, which shows her carefully getting the lenses out of the woman's eye

An ophthalmologist in the US removed 23 contact lenses from the eyes of a patient who came complaining about pain and blurred vision. The video showing the doctor removing the lenses one by one from the elderly woman’s eyelid and calling her a “Guinness World Records patient” has gone viral on social media.

Dr. Katerina Kurteeva from Newport Beach, California, shared the clip on her Instagram account, California_eye_associates, which shows her carefully getting the lenses out of the woman’s eye. In the video, the doctor is heard saying she has removed two contact lenses and there are more inside the eye. The woman says she cannot believe that there were as many lenses inside her eyes as the doctor tells her she has already removed more than 10 or 12 of them.

ALSO READ |Crab enters woman’s ear while snorkeling, video leaves netizens terrified

Watch the video here:

“A rare occasion in my practice – I got to deliver 23 contact lenses yesterday from one patient’s eye in my clinic. 23 CONTACT LENSES REMOVED – this is an opportunity for me to review contact lens wear with the public,” said Dr. Kurteeva adding precautionary measures to be followed while using contact lenses in the Instagram post.

ALSO READ |New Zealand man suffers from blocked ear, doctor extracts cockroach after three days

She also mentioned she had to use a jeweller forceps to separate contact lenses and that the lenses were glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month.

Internet users were shocked by the video and many felt sorry for the patient. A user commented, “I would recommend glasses to this lady, no more contacts for her.” Another user wrote, “Ok but… do you not feel them in the back?”

According to Fox10, the patient in her mid-70s forgot if she had removed her daily wear contact lenses. Her eyes started hurting and she developed blurred vision. The woman was sent home after the removal of the 23 contact lenses, and asked to use eye drops. She was also directed to stop using contact lenses and give rest to her eyes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response

Dr Kurteeva was quoted as saying by Insider, “Basically, these contact lenses, they’re very thin and they’re very smooth. So over time, they just kind of created this kind of like a pancake of contacts, and they’re all congealed. But once I started going at them with a Q-Tip, it was kind of like doing a deck of cards. They were just all coming out one after the other.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 11:43:49 am
Next Story

Ram Charan and Upasana fly to Japan with their pet Rhyme for RRR promotions, see photos

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement