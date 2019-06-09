‘Dobby, is that you?’: Netizens left confused after home surveillance video goes viral

A video surveillance footage from outside a home in USA is going viral on Facebook after it caught a scrawny figure with long elf-like ears sauntering in the driveway.

“So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out…what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason,” wrote a Facebook user Vivian Gomez while sharing the video, which soon went viral.

Watch the video here:

With over 4.9 million views, the clip was flooded with users trying to guess what the creature could be. While some wondered whether that the creature in question was probably a child goofing around, others suggested it could be an alien.

However, a few Harry Potter fans said that it was Dobby the House Elf, a fictional character from the series, who was ” finally set free”. Soon the hashtag #DobbyTheHouseElf started trending on social media, with many sharing their theories.

a lady posted this and said she saw this on her home camera this morning. what y’all think this is ? pic.twitter.com/L98wckn6bO — jey bee . 👑 (@jadynbee_) June 7, 2019

DOBBY IS A FREE ELF — Jordan (@tornadojally) June 8, 2019

dobby walking out of the malfoy manor to warn harry pic.twitter.com/ZgZT3GafWS — 𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐬𝐚 (@marvclsdaya) June 8, 2019

Everyone saying this is fake because he disappears in the last frame is wrong. OBVIOUSLY DOBBY APPARATED OUT OF THERE. https://t.co/UguBeSsvSm — Potterless (@PotterlessPod) June 8, 2019

Am I the only one that thinks this is serious — Mayce Murti (@Nine6MM) June 9, 2019