‘Dobby, is that you?’: Netizens left confused after home surveillance video goes viral

With over 4.9 million views, the clip was flooded with users trying to guess what the creature could be. While some wondered whether that the creature in question was probably a child goofing around, others suggested it could be an alien.

A video surveillance footage from outside a home in USA is going viral on Facebook after it caught a scrawny figure with long elf-like ears sauntering in the driveway.

“So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out…what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason,” wrote a Facebook user Vivian Gomez while sharing the video, which soon went viral.

Watch the video here:

However, a few Harry Potter fans said that it was Dobby the House Elf, a fictional character from the series, who was ” finally set free”. Soon the hashtag #DobbyTheHouseElf started trending on social media, with many sharing their theories.

