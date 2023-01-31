scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Do you know the record for oldest competitive footballer in the world? It belongs to an Australian

The record belongs to Australia’s David Mudge, who was 79 years 89 days when his team Kissing Point Football Club took on North Turramurra in a Northern Suburbs Football Association match.

Australia's David Mudge has become the oldest competitive footballer at an astonishing 79 years of age.
Football is easily the most followed global sport in the world and if you are an aficionado, then you must be familiar with the retirement age in the game. While some legendary players like Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimović are still playing at a pretty high level at 41 with Italian club AC Milan, generally it is difficult to find players beyond 36.

Have you ever wondered who holds the record for the oldest competitive footballer? Many football fanatics would guess it to be Japanese player Kazuyoshi Miura, who is still going strong at 55 turning up as a forward for J1 League club Yokohama FC. But no, he isn’t the one holding this record as Australia’s David Mudge has become the oldest competitive footballer at an astonishing 79 years of age.

Mudge, from Turramurra, New South Wales, was 79 years 89 days when his team Kissing Point Football Club took on North Turramurra in a Northern Suburbs Football Association match. And while his team lost 6-0, that didn’t stop Mudge from romping his way to his own historic victory.

He got in touch with Guinness World Records to apply for the title after one of his sons realised the previous holder of the record was just 73. Super-fit David easily met the guidelines for the record by staying on the pitch for the full 90-minute game, which applicants must have done in the last year, the Guinness World Record website says.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:55 IST
