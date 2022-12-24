Do you know about Baghdad’s historic book market where books remain out in the street at night?

Do you know about a historic book market where books remain out in the street at night without any fear of their being stolen? It is in the Iraqi capital, where people say “the reader does not steal and the thief does not read”.

A long Twitter thread along with photos posted by the account Bayt Al Fann gives interesting insights into the market on Al-Mutanabbi Street. Named after the celebrated 10th-century poet Abul Tayeb al-Mutanabbi, the street has been a historic centre of bookselling in Baghdad. The poet was born under the Abbasid dynasty in what would become modern-day Iraq.

The street has been a refuge for writers of all faiths since at least the 8th century. Located near the old quarter of Baghdad, Al-Mutanabbi Street was the first book traders’ market in the Iraqi capital.

The street has been, since time immemorial, the historic heart and soul of the Baghdad literary and intellectual community.

Welcome to Al-Mutanabbi Street the ‘Book Market of Baghdad’, where books remain in the street at night because Iraqis say: “The reader does not steal and the thief does not read.” A thread on the rich heritage of the historic book market on Al-Mutanabbi Street… pic.twitter.com/Dvrnq8Z2JH — Bayt Al Fann (@BaytAlFann) December 23, 2022

“Thank you for enlightening the world about the culture & the intellect of the Iraqi society. I remember my mother used to take me there to buy what I need for my primary school. Despite living in the UK for the last 45 years, I still recall almost every part of this street!” a netizen recalled.

“Thank you for this beautiful thread! I grew up going to Al-Mutannabi street at least once a month to pick up some books and novels. Those street vendors were humble librarians! They don’t treat books as “commodities”, but rather as valuable legacy passed to the next generation,” wrote another.