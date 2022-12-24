scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Do you know about Baghdad’s historic book market where books remain out in the street at night?

Named after the 10th-century poet Abul Tayeb al-Mutanabbi, Al-Mutanabbi Street has been a historic centre of bookselling.

Baghdad's historic book market, Al-Mutanabbi Street, Iraq, Baghdad, Abul Tayeb al-Mutanabbi, books, book market in Iraq, historic, books, street, viral, trending, Twitter, Indian ExpressThe street has been a refuge for writers of all faiths since at least the 8th century.

Do you know about a historic book market where books remain out in the street at night without any fear of their being stolen? It is in the Iraqi capital, where people say “the reader does not steal and the thief does not read”.

A long Twitter thread along with photos posted by the account Bayt Al Fann gives interesting insights into the market on Al-Mutanabbi Street. Named after the celebrated 10th-century poet Abul Tayeb al-Mutanabbi, the street has been a historic centre of bookselling in Baghdad. The poet was born under the Abbasid dynasty in what would become modern-day Iraq.

Also Read |Boy falls short of money, bookstore gives him Rs 300 discount on Japanese comic and wins hearts online

The street has been a refuge for writers of all faiths since at least the 8th century. Located near the old quarter of Baghdad, Al-Mutanabbi Street was the first book traders’ market in the Iraqi capital.

The street has been, since time immemorial, the historic heart and soul of the Baghdad literary and intellectual community.

“Thank you for enlightening the world about the culture & the intellect of the Iraqi society. I remember my mother used to take me there to buy what I need for my primary school. Despite living in the UK for the last 45 years, I still recall almost every part of this street!” a netizen recalled.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

“Thank you for this beautiful thread! I grew up going to Al-Mutannabi street at least once a month to pick up some books and novels. Those street vendors were humble librarians! They don’t treat books as “commodities”, but rather as valuable legacy passed to the next generation,” wrote another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 04:11:12 pm
Next Story

Manish Sisodia writes to LG Saxena for renewal of agencies providing free lab tests at Delhi govt hospitals, mohalla clinics

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close