Friday, June 25, 2021
Balasore District Magistrate joins ‘The Family Man’ meme fest to spread awareness on vaccination

The official Twitter handle of Collector and District Magistrate, Balasore shared a meme involving Chellam sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh in the series, to pinpoint the importance of vaccination.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 25, 2021 8:45:56 pm
DM, Balasore, Odisha family man meme, covid-19 vaccination, Family man season 2, Chellam sir, Trending news, Indian express newsMany lauded the social media team of DM for their creativity.

After UP police, the District Magistrate (DM) of Balasore, Odisha on Thursday joined in on the meme tribe of popular web series ‘The Family Man 2’ to draw awareness on the importance of vaccination. The Twitter post is now making rounds on the internet, with the department winning plaudits for their creativity.

The official Twitter handle of Collector and District Magistrate, Balasore shared a meme involving Chellam sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh in the series, to pinpoint the importance of vaccination.

In the meme, Srikant Tiwari, the character played by Manoj Bajpayee is seen asking Chellam sir if it is necessary to get vaccinated, despite following all covid-19 protocols.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In reply, Chellam sir affirms that it is absolutely necessary to take both doses of vaccines, within the recommended interval between the jabs.

“When it comes to your protection from #COVID19 infection, “don’t be a minimum guy”. Even if you follow all COVID-19 protocols, register for #COVID19Vaccination & take both of the doses within the recommended gap to stay safe from #coronavirus. #OdishaCares,” DM of Balasore wrote while sharing the witty advisory.

Many who came across the post lauded the social media team of DM for their creativity. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

‘The Family Man 2’ is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a multilingual action thriller that follows the exploits of a terrorism investigation agency official, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, balancing his high-risk job along with family responsibilities.

The first season of the series went online in 2019 and the second started streaming on June 4 this year and received rave reviews with fans widely sharing memes from the series.

