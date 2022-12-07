DJ Khaled posts video of getting a haircut in the middle of a desert in Saudi Arabia

DJ Khaled who is known for his eccentric lifestyle and pulling off some crazy stunts recently did something outrageous that is going viral. The American DJ posted a video of getting a haircut in the middle of a desert in Saudi Arabia on Instagram.

Sitting on a wooden chair in the middle of a large desert amidst the sand dunes, DJ Khaled is seen getting a haircut. The hairdresser is seen cutting his hair while music is played in the background. A music system is kept on a stool nearby setting the mood. “GOD DID!” DJ Khaled captioned the clip.

Watch the video below:

Posted one day ago, the video has amassed more than 9.22 lakh views.

“A haircut in the middle of nowhere is crazy,” commented a user. “The poor barber doesn’t have money to pay rent, Lol,” said another. “A diffrent type of Royalty,” posted a third.

“This THEE most Khaled thing I ever seen Khaled do,” another netizen wrote.

The 47-year-old, whose real name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. ‘God Did’ is the title of his 13th studio album that released on August 26, 2022. The American DJ and record producer has won numerous awards throughout his career, including a Grammy and 13 BET Hip Hop awards.