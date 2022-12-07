scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

DJ Khaled posts video of getting a haircut in the middle of a desert in Saudi Arabia

The 47-year-old, whose real name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, posted the video on Instagram a day ago.

DJ Khaled posts video of getting a haircut in the middle of a desert, Saudi Arabia, American DJ, record producer, Khaled Mohammed Khaled, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe 47-year-old, whose real name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, posted the video on Instagram a day ago.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

DJ Khaled who is known for his eccentric lifestyle and pulling off some crazy stunts recently did something outrageous that is going viral. The American DJ posted a video of getting a haircut in the middle of a desert in Saudi Arabia on Instagram.

Also Read |A barber ensuring a ‘perfect haircut’ for a client has netizens in splits

Sitting on a wooden chair in the middle of a large desert amidst the sand dunes, DJ Khaled is seen getting a haircut. The hairdresser is seen cutting his hair while music is played in the background. A music system is kept on a stool nearby setting the mood. “GOD DID!” DJ Khaled captioned the clip.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Posted one day ago, the video has amassed more than 9.22 lakh views.

“A haircut in the middle of nowhere is crazy,” commented a user. “The poor barber doesn’t have money to pay rent, Lol,” said another. “A diffrent type of Royalty,” posted a third.

“This THEE most Khaled thing I ever seen Khaled do,” another netizen wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

The 47-year-old, whose real name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. ‘God Did’ is the title of his 13th studio album that released on August 26, 2022. The American DJ and record producer has won numerous awards throughout his career, including a Grammy and 13 BET Hip Hop awards.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 05:16:42 pm
Next Story

‘No small teams anymore’, FIFA chief hails best group stage

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close