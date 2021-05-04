Divers in Florida find bone of mammoth that lived more than 10,000 years ago

The femur found by the duo is believed to be from a mammoth that died about 100,000 years ago. (Source: Henry Sadler/Instagram)

A pair of divers were left feeling ecstatic after they found a mammoth femur fossil in Florida.

Derek Demeter and Henry Sadler found the four-foot leg bone during their scuba dive at the bottom of the Peace River, which is about 55 miles from Sarasota. “I was fortunate enough to find two amazing once in a lifetime fossils yesterday,” wrote amateur palaeontologist Sadler while sharing a picture of the Mammoth leg bone.

“This is the first, come back tomorrow to see the rarest fossil you can find in Florida. Pictured here is a Colombian Mammoth leg bone, and while not as rare as the other thing, it is still an incredible find. Amazingly, it is almost completely undamaged and very well mineralised,” he added.

According to a DailyMail report, the femur found by the duo is believed to be from a mammoth that died about 100,000 years ago and could reach up 13 feet tall and weigh over 10 tonnes. Interestingly, they also found a tooth belonging to a saber-tooth tiger during the expedition, the news website added.

“When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it. I was in denial,” Demeter, planetarium director at Seminole State College, told the local newspaper the Orlando Sentinel. “It was really neat to see that be discovered,” he added.

“There’s only the top third of it, so it’s missing quite a bit,” Salder, a middle school teacher in St. Petersburg, told the news website. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime find, as is the mammoth leg bone. Derek and I seem to be pretty lucky together.”

Since being shared online, the posts have gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions among netizens, with many congratulating the duo for their find.