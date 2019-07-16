Diver shares ‘breathtaking’ encounter with human sized jellyfish, video goes viral

A diver was left shocked when she spotted a giant jellyfish the size of a human off the south-western coast of England. Biologist and wildlife presenter Lizzie Daly came face to face with the Barrel jellyfish, which is the biggest species of jellyfish, while diving near Falmouth, the Guardian reported.

Daly, who was exploring the British waters as a part of her fundraising campaign Wild Ocean Week along with wildlife cinematographer Dan Abbott, described her encounter with the giant sea creature on her social media page.

“So, this just happened. Diving with a giant barrel jellyfish! I could not think of a better way to celebrate the end of #WildOceanWeek,” Daly wrote as she shared a picture of the jellyfish on her Instagram.

She also shared a video of the experience on Facebook along with a caption that read, “Spend 2 minutes of the end of Wild ocean week watching this beautiful moment where I come face to face with a barrel jellyfish THE SAME SIZE AS ME while diving off of the coast of Falmouth.”

According to a CNN report, Barrel jellyfish is the largest of the jellyfish species in British seas. However, it is extremely rare to spot one the size that the Biologist did.