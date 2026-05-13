Divers leave camera underwater in Hawaii, capture sea creatures in natural habitat: ‘The reef when humans aren’t looking’

People across the world are fascinated by what lies beneath the ocean’s surface—from colourful coral reefs to the countless marine creatures that quietly inhabit them. For many, scuba diving offers a rare chance to witness that hidden world up close. Now, a viral video shared by a popular social media page is giving millions a peaceful glimpse into underwater life without any humans in sight.

The clip was posted by the Instagram account DiveDiveLive (@divedivelive), which also runs a YouTube channel. Sharing the video, the creators wrote, “We leave our camera out on every dive, and underwater sunsets are my favorite.”

The footage begins with a diver placing a GoPro camera underwater before swimming away, allowing it to capture the ocean on its own. Text appearing on the screen says, “Saying goodbye to our camera, leaving it behind to record sunset without us humans around.”

Shot near Maui Island in Hawaii, US, the video captures marine life at a depth of 24 feet in the Pacific Ocean. As daylight slowly fades, the camera records sea turtles gliding through the water, schools of fish moving around the reef, and the calm rhythm of underwater life. Another overlay describes it as “the reef when humans aren’t looking.”

The video also highlights Hawaiian sea turtles “dancing in the sunset,” while whale calls and fish chirps echo through the water. But the mood shifts briefly when one of the reef’s major predators appears—the Omilu, also known as the Bluefin Trevally, often referred to as the “wolves of the reef”.

As darkness takes over, the text reads, “the sun has officially set and its time for the sharks,” before the diver eventually returns to retrieve the camera.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DiveDiveLive!🦈 (@divedivelive)

The mesmerising footage has exploded online, racking up more than 80 million views and over 11 million comments. Social media users flooded the comment section with reactions to the calming yet eerie underwater scenes.

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“See now my attention span isn’t the problem,” one user joked.

Another wrote, “You can hear them all communicating thats so beautiful.”

A third commented, “The earth is so much more beautiful without humans exploiting every inch of it.”

“I would love this to be a station on tv. This is even better than the beach station. I would probably watch this and the crackling fire Chanel,” another user wrote.

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One viewer, fascinated by the sounds in the clip, asked, “What’s creating all the noises is my curiosity. You can hear what sounds like ‘frequencies’, the noises of ‘sirens’ (not saying that what’s causing them but it was the closest sound the came to mind to describe the sounds here), what oddly sounds like whaling/crying. What sounds like chirps/squeaks. What causes all these noises?”