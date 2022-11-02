scorecardresearch
‘Just another day at this office’: Diver escapes a tiger shark just as it comes to bite her. Watch

The tiger shark came suddenly but the diver spotted it in the nick of time.

Diver escapes a tiger shark as it comes to bite her, shark, tiger shark, ocean, scuba diving, Ocean Ramsey, photographer Juan Oliphant, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe video shows the tiger shark coming suddenly just as the diver is about to step into the water.

Sharks induce a lot of fear in common folk who are not professional divers or are unfamiliar with their behaviour. People have mostly imbibed the fear from films where sharks have been shown as dangerous predators. In a video going viral on Instagram, a professional diver is seen having a narrow escape as a shark comes to bite her just as she is about to step into the water but she shows the presence of mind to deter the attack from turning fatal.

The video was posted on Instagram by photographer Juan Oliphant and Ocean Ramsey, who is an author, freediver and model. The video shows Ramsey in scuba diving gear ready to go in the water. However, she spots a tiger shark who is named Nikki in the nick of time. The shark comes with its mouth agape as she bites the fin of the diver.

“We love Tiger shark Queen Nikki’s enthusiasm to greet @oceanramsey. Ocean reading an approach quickly and accurately knowing when to respectfully back up. @oneoceandiving the safety diver is always the first person in the water and the last person out and the one responsible for respectfully evaluating the sharks behavior before inviting others into the water,” says a part of the caption.

Watch the video below:

“Wanted to talk to you about your insurance,” commented an Instagram user. “Talk about a surprise right when you stick your head in the water,” said another. “Just another day at this office,” wrote a third.

“Do you know if she recognized you and that’s why she came up like that?” a user asked. Juan Oliphant replied to the user and wrote, “I think she just was excited but the light off the ladder. The water was really dirty this day so any light reflecting would get attention.”

Ramsey has also written a book titled ‘What You Should Know About Sharks’ which is about understanding shark language and what to do to avoid, deter, or interact with sharks.

