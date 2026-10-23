‘Dive of my dreams’: Canadian diver becomes first woman to dive off an iceberg

Canadian high diver Molly Carlson has made history as the first woman to dive off an iceberg in Twillingate, Canada. But this wasn’t just a daring dive — it was a powerful message about mental health.
Inspired by her own mental health struggles, Carlson used the iceberg as a symbol of what so many people experience in silence. According to her, just as only 10 per cent of an iceberg is visible above the water, people’s struggles are often hidden beneath the surface.
“Icebergs are incredibly dangerous. This is definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever done. I felt like I was in the air for like 10 minutes,” Carlson told CBC Sports, as she called the jump “the dive of my dreams.”
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Carlson, 28, originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario, completed the feat off the coast of Twillingate, Newfoundland. She performed a backward dive of approximately 15 metres into the frigid North Atlantic.
Her achievement also appears in the documentary Red Bull Iceberg Dive, which was released Thursday, October 22, 2026.
Years of planning
Even though Carlson is a regular competitor in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, diving off an iceberg presented unique challenges. Contrary to a traditional diving platform, icebergs move constantly and can crack or even roll without warning.
In an interview with CBC Sports, Carlson revealed that the idea took nearly four years to bring to life, driven partly by her ambition to put Canada’s breathtaking natural landscapes in the spotlight.
NBC Bay Area reported that Carlson trained in cold water, tested specialised wetsuits, and learned ice climbing techniques with Canadian climber Will Gadd. Her team also spent extensive time searching for a stable iceberg that could safely support the dive.
She was unsure if the dive attempt would actually happen even after arriving in Newfoundland. Weather conditions, ocean swells, and iceberg stability all had to align before Carlson and her team could move forward to perform the historic dive.
According to NBC Bay Area, Carlson said bravery is not about eliminating fear, but about learning to move forward despite it.