‘Dive of my dreams’: Canadian diver becomes first woman to dive off an iceberg

Canadian high diver Molly Carlson has made history as the first woman to dive off an iceberg in Twillingate, Canada. But this wasn’t just a daring dive — it was a powerful message about mental health.

Inspired by her own mental health struggles, Carlson used the iceberg as a symbol of what so many people experience in silence. According to her, just as only 10 per cent of an iceberg is visible above the water, people’s struggles are often hidden beneath the surface.

“Icebergs are incredibly dangerous. This is definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever done. I felt like I was in the air for like 10 minutes,” Carlson told CBC Sports, as she called the jump “the dive of my dreams.”