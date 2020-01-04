Follow Us:
Saturday, January 04, 2020

This distressing photo of baby kangaroo shows grim reality of Australian bushfires

Publishing a graphic photo like this was a difficult decision but to show the brutal reality of Australia's bushfire crisis, Brad Fleet, a senior photographer with The Advertiser, went ahead and shared it on Instagram.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2020 4:03:32 pm
australia, australia bushfire, nsw bushfires, burnt kangaroo bushfire, australia bushfire wildlife killed, burnt kangaroo viral photo, indian express The image of a charred baby kangaroo has left the people on the internet devastated. (Source: Brad Fleet/ Instagram)

WARNING – Distressing and graphic content.

Wildfires raging across Australia have prompted one of the largest evacuations in the country’s history, leaving not only dozens of people dead but also marsupials, such as kangaroos and koalas. But this heartbreaking picture, which shows the grim reality of the bushfire crisis, has left people horrified online.

As blazing flames engulfed various parts of the country’s south coast, people fled to safe refuge, but animals weren’t as lucky. A photo of a charred baby kangaroo stuck to a barbed-wire fence in Adelaide Hills is going viral.

Publishing a graphic photo like this was a difficult decision but to show the brutal reality of Australia’s bushfire crisis, Brad Fleet, a senior photographer with The Advertiser, went ahead and shared it on Instagram.

The photo quickly spread across social media sites and left many teary-eyed online. While some prayed the “photo is not real”, others while sharing the devastating picture said it’s high time world takes climate change and mass extinction seriously.

“So many animals couldn’t escape. Millions and millions of them burned. My heart is well and truly broken. This is so devastating. This hurts my soul,” wrote a journalist on Facebook sharing the picture.

“So Australia what’s it going to take for our government to finally commit the appropriate resources to helping our people and wildlife that is burning before our eyes in the current firestorms engulfing every state of our country? How much devastation do we need to witness before it does something about climate change? Loss of Koalas? Broad scale annihilation of critical habitats for our unique and beautiful wildlife? How many thousands of homes need to be destroyed and human lives lost?” asked another.

Roughly 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been affected since bushfires started in September, said University of Sydney ecologist Chris Dickman from the University of Sydney, who added that the actual number is likely much higher, according to News Corp Australia. Native wildlife and agricultural livestock are among the fatalities, with already-endangered species at greater risk of extinction. The extent of the carnage may never be known.

According to 7 News, devastated farmers are being told to photograph their dead and injured livestock for insurance claims, with landowners having to euthanise many heat-stressed and burned animals which survived the blaze.

Vets have been now largely doing a job of euthanasing at this stage. “They are so severely burned that there is nothing better you can do than end their suffering,” Wildlife Victoria boss Megan Davidson said.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement