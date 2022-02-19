Distracted by phone, young man falls through open hatch in Turkey mall

Mobile phones can really hog our attention and it has, unfortunately, led to several accidents across the globe. The most recent such incident that has grabbed attention is a young man’s fall through an open hatch as he walks through a mall in Turkey. Fortunately for the youth, he did not sustain any injuries.

Captured on surveillance cameras, the incident shows the man walking through a store facility at a shopping mall in Istanbul. Engrossed in his device, he does not notice the open hatch through which packets were being passed down and walks right into it.

Luckily for him, there were piles of boxes on the floor underneath which broke the young man’s fall. The video shows him landing on the boxes, dazed and finding his balance quickly, before walking away unscathed.

While the footage goes on to show others rushing to check up on him, the cardboard cartons appeared to have spared him from any serious injury after falling through the trapdoor.

The youth, later identified as Abdullah Mut (19) said he failed to see the open hatch as he “was busy with work at that moment,” according to Daily Mail. “I didn’t see it and I fell down. By chance, I landed on a stack of boxes. They were unloading goods that day. Then I went back to my office,” he added, glad to have emerged unharmed.