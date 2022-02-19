scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Must Read

Distracted by phone, young man falls through open hatch in Turkey mall

Surveillance footage shows the youth walking through a store. Engrossed in his device, he does not notice the open hatch through which packets were being passed down, and walks right into it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2022 3:59:37 pm
phone distraction accidents, turkey boy falls through open hatch, phone addiction, viral video, indian expressThe video shows him landing on the boxes, dazed and finding his balance quickly, before walking away unscathed.

Mobile phones can really hog our attention and it has, unfortunately, led to several accidents across the globe. The most recent such incident that has grabbed attention is a young man’s fall through an open hatch as he walks through a mall in Turkey. Fortunately for the youth, he did not sustain any injuries.

Captured on surveillance cameras, the incident shows the man walking through a store facility at a shopping mall in Istanbul. Engrossed in his device, he does not notice the open hatch through which packets were being passed down and walks right into it.

ALSO WATCH |Man’s sassy video about mobile addiction leaves people embarrassed

Luckily for him, there were piles of boxes on the floor underneath which broke the young man’s fall. The video shows him landing on the boxes, dazed and finding his balance quickly, before walking away unscathed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While the footage goes on to show others rushing to check up on him, the cardboard cartons appeared to have spared him from any serious injury after falling through the trapdoor.

The youth, later identified as Abdullah Mut (19) said he failed to see the open hatch as he “was busy with work at that moment,” according to Daily Mail. “I didn’t see it and I fell down. By chance, I landed on a stack of boxes. They were unloading goods that day. Then I went back to my office,” he added, glad to have emerged unharmed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement