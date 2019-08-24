Disney’s ‘Lizzie McGuire’ to be revived, Hilary Duff to reprise her role; here’s how fans reacted

Fifteen years after an entire generation bid farewell to one of Disney’s biggest hit Lizzie McGuire, the teen sitcom is all set for a reboot and fans have never been more excited.

Actor Hilary Duff will reprise her titular character and the series is set to stream exclusively on Disney Plus. Duff posted the news on her Instagram page along with a compilation of moments from the original Disney Channel show. Disney Plus also took to Twitter to announce the news. Take a look:

Hey now, hey now, this is REALLY what dreams are made of. 😍 @HilaryDuff IS BACK AS LIZZIE MCGUIRE in an all-new series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

The series will follow a 30-year-old Lizzie navigating through her New York life. Like the original series, it will also have the animated version of a young Lizzie, who will provide commentary.

Fans all over the world have taken to various social media platforms to celebrate the revival of the teen sitcom. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

LIZZIE. MCGUIRE. IS. COMING. BACK. i am screaming. this is the best news. pic.twitter.com/9dbXfNXZ1d — Lena Blietz (@LenaBlietz) August 23, 2019

LIZZIE MCGUIRE IS COMING BACK, LIZZIE MCGUIRE IS COMING BACK, LIZZIE MCGUIRE IS COMING BACK!!!! THE CHILD IN ME IS SCREAMING RIGHT NOW!! ITS COMING BACK MY CHILDHOOD SHOW IS COMING BACK! #LizzieMcGuire pic.twitter.com/jWYoKqWQKA — Elli☆ (@Ellibobsxx) August 24, 2019

Me trying to explain what a legend Lizzie is and the implications that this has / / she asking how do you spell Mcguire so she can tweet about my outburst#LizzieMcGuire pic.twitter.com/iTywKTqkvl — – B. (@barbie_hytes) August 24, 2019

When you hear about the #LizzieMcGuire series on @disneyplus coming soon ! You are like that 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/V1wIMLq3KH — Alexis Confaix (@confaix) August 24, 2019

30 year old #LizzieMcGuire just like me.

I feel very identified 💛 pic.twitter.com/6vbPgriq7m — – GAP 🌸 (@GabyPazos) August 24, 2019

So #LizzieMcGuire is coming back and my 7 year old self and 23 year old self have never been more excited pic.twitter.com/InYiZVZCc6 — Samantha (@chillscasually) August 24, 2019

The original sitcom had aired for four seasons and was one of Disney’s highest-rated shows. The series also spawned a film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie starring Duff, which grossed $55 million at the global box office.