Disney’s ‘Lizzie McGuire’ to be revived, Hilary Duff to reprise her role; here’s how fans reacted

The series will follow a 30-year-old Lizzie navigating through her New York life. Like the original series, it will also have the animated version of a young Lizzie, who will provide commentary.

Hilary Duff posted the news on her Instagram page along with a compilation of moments from the original Disney Channel show.

Fifteen years after an entire generation bid farewell to one of Disney’s biggest hit Lizzie McGuire, the teen sitcom is all set for a reboot and fans have never been more excited.

Actor Hilary Duff will reprise her titular character and the series is set to stream exclusively on Disney Plus. Duff posted the news on her Instagram page along with a compilation of moments from the original Disney Channel show. Disney Plus also took to Twitter to announce the news. Take a look:

Fans all over the world have taken to various social media platforms to celebrate the revival of the teen sitcom. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

The original sitcom had aired for four seasons and was one of Disney’s highest-rated shows. The series also spawned a film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie starring Duff, which grossed $55 million at the global box office.

